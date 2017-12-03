Robbie’s revenge: Bears lose to 49ers on five Gould field goals

Jimmy Garoppolo was the better quarterback, Robbie Gould kicked five field goals and the Bears suffered their most embarrassing loss of the season, 15-14, to the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The loss casts doubt as to whether coach John Fox finishes the season, even though Bears chairman George McCaskey has said in the past they’d evaluate everyone at the end of the season.

The Bears are 3-9 with four games left to play. The Bears announced 8,489 no-shows at Soldier Field.

Gould, who the Bears cut on the eve of the 2016 season, made at least one kick in each quarter — including two in the second — and sealed the game with a 24-yarder wth 4 seconds to play.

Robbie Gould kicks SUnday | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears’ offense was hapless against the 49ers, who had one win entering the season. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky went 12-for-15 for 102 yards and a touchdown, but was outplayed by the 49ers’ own young quarterback. Garoppolo, the Arlington Heights native making his first start with his new team, completed 26-of-37 passes for 293 yards.

Trubisky’s lone touchdown came on an 8-yard pass to Dontrelle Inman toward the end of the first quarter. Their second score came on a dynamic Tarik Cohen touchdown. Returning a punt, he caught the ball and ran backwards — first to the right, toward the middle of the field and, then, after doubling back again, up the left sideline.

By the time the Bears rookie got a couple blockers, the path to the end zone was clear. He sprinted up his left sideline to six points — 61 yards total, but probably closer to 100, judging by his circuitous route.

The Bears came close to another Cohen punt return midway through the third quarter — he ran to the 49ers’ 16 — but an illegal block in the back call on tight end Ben Braunecker brought the Bears all the way back to their 14. They eventually punted.

The Bears lost outside linebacker Pernell McPhee to a shoulder injury on the first 49ers possession of the game, and guard Kyle Long to a shoulder injury at halftime.

Cairo Santos, the Bears’ kicker, made two extra points but was otherwise hobbled. The Bears used punter Pat O’Donnell for kickoffs.