Ryan Pace acknowledges Bears injury woes: ‘We have to get that fixed’

Bears general manager Ryan Pace vowed to “do a better job” in all areas after getting a two-year extension Monday. But there’s one that might be particularly problematic — injuries.

The Bears finished the season with 16 players on injured reserve — after making a determined effort to avoid injuries after finishing the 2016 season with 19 players on injured reserve.

“We did a lot to address it last year, whether [it be] schedule changes, tracking data, a lot of tweaks. But it wasn’t enough,” Pace said. “With parity in our league, injuries play a big factor in our results. It’s something we have to get on top and that’s my job.”

Pace said the team will conduct studies to see which teams are the healthiest and which are not and if there are “commonalities” that can be used to help avoid another repeat of the injury issue in 2018.

Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd missed the final six games of the season after suffering sprained ligaments in his right knee against the Lions on Nov. 19 at Soldier Field. (Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times)

“But we have to get that fixed, because it’s affecting our results,” Pace said.

Floyd optimistic

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who missed the final six games of the season after suffering sprained knee ligaments against the Lions at Soldier Field, is “progressing well” in his recovery, Pace said. But it is not known if he’ll be healthy enough to participate when the offseason program begins.

“By no means are we concerned about his recovery,” Pace said Monday. “He’s been here almost every day and I feel very positive on that track that he’s on.”

Floyd had 33 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and nine tackles-for-loss this season.

“I’m doing good,” Floyd said. “I’ve got a good rehab process planned out. I plan on sticking to it and getting back.”

Long road back

Pace was not quite as positive about Kyle Long’s recovery from neck surgery last month. He also has a shoulder issue.

“He’s kind of knocking those out one-by-one,” Pace said. “But we’re confident in the direction he’s headed. He’s already had the neck surgery and we don’t see any long-term effects from that.”

Contract players

John Fox’s assistants technically are still on board — generally a contractual formality until a new coach is hired.

“They’re under contract,” Pace said. “I met with them this morning. They’re finishing their end-of-season evaluations as we speak.”

The Fangio Factor

Pace shed no light on defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s potential candidacy for the head coaching job. And he didn’t bite when asked if

“I have a lot of respect for. Vic. He did a great job with our defense,” Pace said. “But we’re not going to get into who’s on that list and who’s not right now.”

Class act

From George McCaskey to team president Ted Phillips to Pace, the Bears gave Fox his due on the day they fired him.

“He really did elevate our culture through the building — not just the locker room. He was so committed. It’s just too bad we didn’t win enough games and it’s a results-oriented business. It’s tough. But he left with his head up high and he’s a class act.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com