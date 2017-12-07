Savage: Loyola player ‘Tebows’ after Ramblers pull upset over Florida

Loyola did what seemed to be the impossible Wednesday night by upsetting No. 5 Florida. One player decided to celebrate the impressive 65-59 win over the Gators in arguably the most savage way possible.

With 1.5 seconds remaining in regulation, senior forward Nick Dinardi took a knee near Loyola’s bench resembling the legendary “Tim Tebow” stance.

Rewatching the BLERS take down the gators and… DID @bigpoppa_44 START TEBOWING ON FLORIDA'S COURT AFTER PULLING OFF THE UPSET?!?!?!?!? #TebowWho 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5yNVD99on2 — The Pack (@ThePack_LUC) December 7, 2017 Loyola upset No. 5 Florida, 65-59, on Wednesday and one player had the ultimate way to troll the school. | Ron Irby/Associated Press

This is the ultimate way to troll Tebow’s alma mater, Florida, which is where he was quarterback from 2006 until 2009.

The Broncos drafted Tebow 25th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. Tebow played three seasons in the NFL before retiring, but never amounted to the same stardom he experience as a collegiate quarterback.

“Tebowing” became a photo trend on social media in circa 2011.

Tebowing originated from a pictures of Tebow, an outspoken Christian, kneeling before games in prayer. People would copy Tebow’s stance by dropping down on one knee, bowing their head and resting their first against their forehead.

Well done, Loyola.

