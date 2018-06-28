Setback scuttles Yu Darvish’s bid to return to Cubs rotation Saturday

LOS ANGELES – Forget about that widely anticipate Yu Darvish sighting this weekend at Wrigley Field.

The optimism surrounding Darvish and an imminent return to the Cubs’ rotation disappeared in the few minutes it took Thursday for Darvish to report “pain” in his triceps area when he tried to throw a light bullpen session at Dodger Stadium.

“He was not able to cut it loose,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, among the throng of team personnel observing the session they hoped would be a precursor to a start Saturday at home.

“He still felt the pain on extension, he said, and he was unable to really cut loose,” Maddon said.

Yu Darvish's comeback trail from a triceps injury took a puzzling turn Thursday.

Darvish, who has made 56 big-league starts since Tommy John surgery in 2015, has been on the disabled list since May 23 because of triceps tendinitis.

Initial tests, including an MRI, revealed no structural damage. Darvish may seek another medical opinion, possibly with his longtime orthopedist in Texas, as the Cubs mull the next move with their $126 million right-hander. A second MRI has not been ruled out.

For now the Cubs are back to having no timeline for Darvish’s return from the DL.

Thursday’s developments came one day after Darvish reiterated that he felt “tightness” near the triceps during an impressive looking, five-inning rehab start with Class A South Bend on Monday – a start during which his fastball reached 96 mph.

“Any pitcher would have some sort of tightness,” he said. “It’s just that.”

Maddon said Wednesday that some soreness often is good during the rehab process, an indication of muscles rebuilding strength after a layoff.

Darvish did not talk to reporters after his aborted throwing session Thursday.

“He said it was more pain today,” Maddon said.

The latest turn in Darvish’s comeback trail seemed especially puzzling after a strong simulated game last week at Wrigley Field, what seemed like an incident-free start in South Bend and the upbeat tone Darvish had Wednesday.

“We thought we had a shot at this weekend,” said Maddon, who raved about Darvish’s performance in both recent game-condition tests.

Darvish said after the simulated game that he would need only one rehab start to be ready for a return from the DL.

“Between now and then he just doesn’t feel right,” Maddon said

Before going on the DL, the four-time All-Star struggled his first eight stats with his new team (1-4, 4.95 ERA).

He acknowledged on Wednesday the added benefits the DL has provided in the ability to settle in and get comfortable in his new surroundings.

“Yeah, mentally it’s been a good time to just have time to reflect,” he said.