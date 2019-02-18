Snow-day sturgeon, upside-down, private-public: Notes around Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Richard Anzalone photographed some upside-down feeders, including a red-breasted nuthatch and downy woodpecker (below). WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“This is not your local body of water and, as such, you frankly do not have the right to go about broadcasting this information to the masses. Talking about fishing Lake Michigan is one thing–that is a well known big body of water and has a suitable fishery to support the audience you are capable of reaching in your paper. The Jump River is not a big enough body of water to support many fishermen.” Nathaniel Wick (abbreviated for space)

A: Wick is referencing my Fish of the Year column, with a great video, about a muskie that got away on a float trip for smallmouth bass. Muskies in the Jump River have been written in magazines, hyped by local entities in Wisconsin, featured in YouTube videos, listed by the Wisconsin DNR and discussed in open social media groups. Public waters aren’t for the special secret few, they’re public.

BIG NUMBER

1: Days of west winds it took to blow out the ice packed at Montrose Harbor, according to Luis Gonzalez on Thursday. Compare contrast photos, top and bottom.

LAST WORD

“What better way to spend a snow day off school than out on Lake Poygan sturgeon spearing? Congratulations to James Dutscheck of Oshkosh on your 63-inch, 75.7-pound fish!”

Ryan Koenigs, Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist, in Tuesday’s daily recap of sturgeon spearing season. Photo is at the top.

WILD TIMES

LAKE MICHIGAN MEETING

Wednesday, Feb. 20: IDNR Lake Michigan Program meeting, Des Plaines office, 7-9 p.m.

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: Steve Sarley on the media and fishing industry, Arlington Anglers, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Tod Todd on ice fishing, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Oak Forest Community Center, 7 p.m.

BIRDS

Today, Feb. 18: Final day, Great Backyard Bird Count

HUNTER SAFETY

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 23-24: Essex, (815) 458-3568

March 9-10: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818 . . . Dyer, Ind., (219) 515-2197

SHOWTIME

Through Sunday, Feb. 24: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Friday-Sunday: National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Schaumburg Convention Center

Saturday: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Grove Moose Lodge

PHEASANTS FOREVER

DUCKS UNLIMITED

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

