Soria stays on roll for White Sox, knows he could be dealt

Manager Rick Renteria’s bullpen was ravaged last July by trades for prospects that left him without the services of David Robertson, Anthony Swarzak, Tommy Kahnle, Dan Jennings.

This July, the White Sox manager should probably brace himself for another hit, especially if closer Joakim Soria keeps pitching the way he has of late. The likelihood of Soria being dealt to a contending team increases with each passing scoreless appearance by the veteran right-hander who has 215 career saves including 11 with the Sox in 2018.

“Right now, I don’t even want to think about it,’’ Renteria said before the Sox played the Twins Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Right now, I’ll take advantage of every opportunity we have to give him a chance to close games out.’’

Soria, who has converted seven consecutive save opportunities since June 5, made his 12th consecutive scoreless appearance in a non-save situation in the Sox’ 8-4 win Tuesday against the Twins. He had allowed one unearned run over his last 15 appearances with two walks and 15 strikeouts during that stretch, lowering his ERA to 2.79, which is very close to his 2.85 career mark.

Joakim Soria reacts after getting the final out against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. (Getty Images)

Bullpen arms are always in demand for contending teams, and Soria knows it.

“This is a business,’’ said Soria, who has been traded three times in his career, including to the Sox last winter. “At the end of the day you’re part of a company, an organization, and if they know they can get something in return they’re going to do it, regardless of whether I like it or not.”

In Soria’s case it’s the former.

“I really love this environment,’’ said Soria, who also pitched for the Royals, Rangers, Tigers and Pirates during his 11-year career. “I love the chemistry in here. It’s a young team but we click together, and we fight together and Ricky instills that in us. And he keeps it loose and keeps it fun.’’

Soria has kept his pitching effective, he says, by commanding his 93-mph four-seam fastball.

“I always trust my fastball and I’m throwing it with confidence,’’ he said. “Better location, more consistency.’’

Catcher Omar Narvaez says a late-breaking split-change has been key as well.

“It comes in like a fastball and just drops,” Narvaez said.

“In this streak he’s throwing a lot more strikes and he’s a veteran pitcher. He knows what to do.’’

Soria had allowed just five walks while striking out 32 in 29 innings.

“We’ll deal with that possibility [of losing him] when we cross that bridge,’’ said Renteria, whose supply of right-handers has already taken a hit from the absences of Danny Farquhar (brain hemorrhage) and Nate Jones (elbow).

“My job is to handle everybody I have here in front of me … and that’s all I’m worried about right now.’’

Another pitcher who could join Soria on the trade market is right-hander James Shields, who opened with four scoreless innings against the Twins Wednesday and was given a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Facing Twins righy Kyle Gibson, Leury Garcia doubled in Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson singled in Daniel Palka and Omar Narvaez scored Garcia from third with a groundout.