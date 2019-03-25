Spring training in review: 5 good, 5 bad things about the White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Thousands of ground balls, hundreds of pitchers fielding practices, numerous daily meetings and 29 Cactus League games later, the White Sox are done with spring training, ready to embark on year three of the organization’s rebuild.

Exhibition games against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field Monday night and Tuesday afternoon need to be checked off before Opening Day Thursday in Kansas City.

But spring training is over, to which every player shouts “hurrah!” Here’s what’s worth shouting about, both good and bad, about spring training 2019 for manager Rick Renteria’s Sox.

Yoan Moncada's transition from second base to third base didn't adversely affect his hitting. In fact, he had an outstanding spring at the plate. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

What was bad:

Manny Machado signed with the Padres Feb. 21. After a buildup which began in November, stoked by the organization’s public pursuit of the player, the Sox swung and missed at a golden opportunity to kick their long-term plan into high gear. But their unwillingness to commit to 10 guaranteed years and $300 million spelled defeat in the Machado sweepstakes while raising skepticism about their desire to spend what it takes to convert on top tier free agents in the future.

Dane Dunning underwent Tommy John surgery last Monday, following behind top pitching prospect Michael Kopech (who would have been one of the big stories of the spring) on the surgeon’s table in the latest of a long line of major injuries to top prospects. A year ago, the 80th-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline was trending toward a spot in the 2019 rotation, somewhere behind Kopech.

Prospects Luis Basabe (broken hamate), Luis Robert (thumb) and Seby Zavala (quad) had much less serious health issues but setbacks nonetheless. On the major league side, outfielders Daniel Palka (hamstring) and Jon Jay (hip) and right-hander Ian Hamilton (shoulder) missed significant chunks of time with injuries. The team’s home run leader in 2018, Palka batted .152 with no homers and missed needed playing time in the outfield, where he needs work.

Right-handers Lucas Giolito and Nate Jones got lit up. The No. 4 starter in the rotation, Giolito (8.84 spring ERA) came to camp with an new arm swing but followed a year of leading the American League in walks and earned runs with even worse results, giving up 27 hits and eight walks over 18 1/3 innings. Jones hasn’t pitched on consecutive days and needed a scoreless inning (with hard contact) against the Angels in his last outing to lower his spring ERA to 12.71. The 33-year-old allowed 12 hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings of relief.

Their record. Wins and losses don’t mean too much in the spring, but Renteria made winning a point of emphasis in the aftermath of 95- and 100-loss seasons, and the team posted a 10-17-2 mark, the second worst in the Cactus League.

What was good: