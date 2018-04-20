State-record quality saugeye and a really big muskie: Evergreen Lake

That was quite the survey the Illinois Department of Natural Resources had on Evergreen Lake for saugeye and muskie earlier this month.

It included a saugeye of 10.63 pounds, which is nearly a pound heavier than the Illinois record. Dan Murphy caught the Illinois-record saugeye (9 pounds, 10.88 ounces) from Evergreen on Dec. 7, 2001.

Here is the recap of the surveys, forwarded by several people.