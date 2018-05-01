Chicago Dogs baseball team reveals uniform designs

This rendering shows the Chicago Dogs' "away" uniforms. | Provided Photo

The Chicago Dogs baseball team officially unveiled its home and away uniforms for its inaugural season.

The uniforms feature the blue color and red stars of Chicago’s flag, with the team’s hot dog-inspired logo.

The team’s 50 home games (the opener is scheduled for May 25) will be played at Impact Field in Rosemont. Tickets are available at www.thechicagodogs.com.

A special Impact Field “open house,” featuring tours of the park and the chance to play catch on the field, takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5. The event also features an open audition call for a chance to sing the national anthem at a Chicago Dogs home game.

The Dogs are the 13th team in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.