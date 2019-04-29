Turkey harvest in Illinois stays ahead of last year: Latest update, this spring

Goofy weather, especially on weekends, has not slowed down turkey harvest this spring in Illinois.

Here is the latest update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is an update on the 2019 Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources.

(A reminder that all harvest totals include the Youth Turkey Season preliminary harvest results)

At the conclusion of the Third Season Segment in the South Zone on 4/24/19, turkey hunters in the South Zone had harvested a preliminary total of 3,848 birds. This compares to last year’s total of 3,009 at the same point in the season and the 5-year average of 3,759 turkeys harvested for this time period.

At the conclusion of the Second Season Segment in the North Zone on 4/25/19, turkey hunters in the North Zone had harvested a preliminary total 4,194 birds. This compares to last year’s total of 3,730 at the same point in the season and the 5-year average of 4,147 turkeys harvested for the First Season Segment.

As of 4/28/19, a preliminary total of 11,248 turkeys had been harvested statewide, compared to 10,359 at the same point in the season last year. County totals for 2018 and 2019 during this time period are below. Harvest totals include the Youth Season.