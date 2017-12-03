Weary Blackhawks fall to Kings for fourth straight loss

Anton Forsberg is a very pleasant young man who has been warmly embraced by his new teammates in the Blackhawks dressing room.

You’d never know it by the way they play in front of him.

In his second start is as many nights with Corey Crawford injured, Forsberg was excellent Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings, stopping 21 of 22 shots. But the Hawks came up empty against Jonathan Quick in a 3-1 loss, their fourth defeat in six nights. If not for an empty-netter in the waning moments, it would have been their fourth straight one-goal loss.

Forsberg has four one-goal losses in seven starts, with the Hawks scoring five total goals in his last three starts. He once again deserved better here, keeping the sluggish Hawks in the game and preserving a 0-0 tie with a glove save on a Marian Gaborik breakaway early in the third period. But Christian Folin’s rising wrist shot from the point made it through an Anze Kopitar screen and beat Forsberg. After Dustin Brown tallied an empty-netter to make it 2-0, Jonathan Toews scored with 1:46 to give the Hawks a chance, but Anze Kopitar added another empty-netter for the final margin.

Marian Gaborik and Artem Anisimov vie for the puck during the first period Sunday night. (AP Photo)

“We’ve had some really tough losses when he’s been in the net for us, and we don’t give him a lot of support,” Joel Quenneville said before the game. “It’d be nice to get some offense in front of him.”

The Hawks looked every bit like a team playing their fifth game in seven days, and their second in 22 hours, in the first period, a dreadful slog that saw them put just three shots on goal on Quick. It was a far cry from the breathtaking pace of the teams’ two playoff series in 2013 and 2014, when both franchises were at their peaks.

The Hawks shook off the fatigue with a strong second period, firing 15 shots on goal and generating several chances. Brent Seabrook was stopped on the doorstep off a nice feed from Nick Schmaltz, Schmaltz — who fired wide on a mostly open net in the first period — then was denied an easy tap-in goal by a well-timed Anze Kopitar hook. And Cody Franson hit the post, with the puck ricocheting along the goal line and out late in the second period.

The Hawks power play was abysmal in this one. They couldn’t even enter the offensive zone, let alone keep the puck in there. The Hawks are now 1-of-17 on the power play in their last four games, erasing all the progress made during a recent resurgence in which they scored eight times in six games. That kept the Kings in the game long enough for Folin to finally break through, and send the Hawks to yet another hard-luck loss.

