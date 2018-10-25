White Sox

10/25/2018, 04:06pm

White Sox’ Adam Engel named finalist for Gold Glove Award

ByDaryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

White Sox center fielder Adam Engel is a finalist for a Gold Glove Award, given to the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American and National Leagues.

The Angels’ Mike Trout and Red Sox’ Jackie Bradley Jr. are the other finalists at Engel’s position. The winners will be announced on ESPN’s Gold Glove show Nov. 4 (8 p.m. CST).

Engel received some national attention when he made three home-run saving catches above the center-field wall in a seven-day span this season, robbing Greg Bird and Kyle Higashioka of the Yankees and Yonder Alonso of the Indians.

“It feels good, especially when it gets the reaction from your pitcher,” Engel said at the time. “As a defender, that’s what you want to do. You just want to make plays for your pitcher.’’

Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel (15) leaps to make the catch on a ball hit by New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) ORG XMIT: CXS105

Engel, 26, played his second season in the majors and his first as the Sox’ every day center fielder, appearing in 143 games. He batted .235/.279/.336.

AL Finalists

Pitcher

  • Corey Kluber, Indians
  • Dallas Keuchel, Astros
  • Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees

Catcher

  • Yan Gomes, Indians
  • Martin Maldonado, Astros
  • Salvador Perez, Royals

First baseman

  • Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
  • Matt Olson, A’s
  • Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

Second baseman

  • Jed Lowrie, A’s
  • Ian Kinsler, Red Sox
  • Rougned Odor, Rangers

Third baseman

  • Alex Bregman, Astros
  • Jose Ramirez, Indians
  • Matt Chapman, A’s

Shortstop

  • Marcus Semien, A’s
  • Andrelton Simmons, Angels
  • Francisco Lindor, Indians

Left fielder

  • Brett Gardner, Yankees
  • Alex Gordon, Royals
  • Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

Center fielder

  • Adam Engel, White Sox
  • Mike Trout, Angels
  • Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox

Right fielder

  • Kole Calhoun, Angels
  • Mookie Betts, Red Sox
  • Aaron Judge, Yankees

  • NL Finalists

    Pitcher

    • Julio Teheran, Braves
    • Zack Greinke, D-backs
    • Clayton Richard, Padres

    Catcher

    • Buster Posey, Giants
    • Yadier Molina, Cardinals
    • Manny Pina, Brewers

    First baseman

    • Joey Votto, Reds
    • Freddie Freeman, Braves
    • Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

    Second baseman

    • DJ LeMahieu, Rockies
    • Kolten Wong, Cardinals
    • Javier Baez, Cubs

    Third baseman

    • Nolan Arenado, Rockies
    • Anthony Rendon, Nationals
    • Travis Shaw, Brewers

    Shortstop

    • Freddy Galvis, Padres
    • Brandon Crawford, Giants
    • Nick Ahmed, D-backs

    Left fielder

    • Christian Yelich, Brewers
    • Corey Dickerson, Pirates
    • Adam Duvall, Braves

    Center fielder

    • Billy Hamilton, Reds
    • Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
    • Ender Inciarte, Braves

    Right fielder

    • Jon Jay, D-backs
    • Jason Heyward, Cubs
    • Nick Markakis, Braves
Daryl Van Schouwen