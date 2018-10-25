White Sox’ Adam Engel named finalist for Gold Glove Award
White Sox center fielder Adam Engel is a finalist for a Gold Glove Award, given to the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American and National Leagues.
The Angels’ Mike Trout and Red Sox’ Jackie Bradley Jr. are the other finalists at Engel’s position. The winners will be announced on ESPN’s Gold Glove show Nov. 4 (8 p.m. CST).
Engel received some national attention when he made three home-run saving catches above the center-field wall in a seven-day span this season, robbing Greg Bird and Kyle Higashioka of the Yankees and Yonder Alonso of the Indians.
“It feels good, especially when it gets the reaction from your pitcher,” Engel said at the time. “As a defender, that’s what you want to do. You just want to make plays for your pitcher.’’
Engel, 26, played his second season in the majors and his first as the Sox’ every day center fielder, appearing in 143 games. He batted .235/.279/.336.
AL Finalists
Pitcher
- Corey Kluber, Indians
- Dallas Keuchel, Astros
- Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees
Catcher
- Yan Gomes, Indians
- Martin Maldonado, Astros
- Salvador Perez, Royals
First baseman
- Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
- Matt Olson, A’s
- Mitch Moreland, Red Sox
Second baseman
- Jed Lowrie, A’s
- Ian Kinsler, Red Sox
- Rougned Odor, Rangers
Third baseman
- Alex Bregman, Astros
- Jose Ramirez, Indians
- Matt Chapman, A’s
Shortstop
- Marcus Semien, A’s
- Andrelton Simmons, Angels
- Francisco Lindor, Indians
Left fielder
- Brett Gardner, Yankees
- Alex Gordon, Royals
- Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
Center fielder
- Adam Engel, White Sox
- Mike Trout, Angels
- Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox
Right fielder
- Kole Calhoun, Angels
- Mookie Betts, Red Sox
- Aaron Judge, Yankees
NL Finalists
Pitcher
- Julio Teheran, Braves
- Zack Greinke, D-backs
- Clayton Richard, Padres
Catcher
- Buster Posey, Giants
- Yadier Molina, Cardinals
- Manny Pina, Brewers
First baseman
- Joey Votto, Reds
- Freddie Freeman, Braves
- Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
Second baseman
- DJ LeMahieu, Rockies
- Kolten Wong, Cardinals
- Javier Baez, Cubs
Third baseman
- Nolan Arenado, Rockies
- Anthony Rendon, Nationals
- Travis Shaw, Brewers
Shortstop
- Freddy Galvis, Padres
- Brandon Crawford, Giants
- Nick Ahmed, D-backs
Left fielder
- Christian Yelich, Brewers
- Corey Dickerson, Pirates
- Adam Duvall, Braves
Center fielder
- Billy Hamilton, Reds
- Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
- Ender Inciarte, Braves
Right fielder
- Jon Jay, D-backs
- Jason Heyward, Cubs
- Nick Markakis, Braves