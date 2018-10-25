White Sox’ Adam Engel named finalist for Gold Glove Award

White Sox center fielder Adam Engel is a finalist for a Gold Glove Award, given to the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American and National Leagues.

The Angels’ Mike Trout and Red Sox’ Jackie Bradley Jr. are the other finalists at Engel’s position. The winners will be announced on ESPN’s Gold Glove show Nov. 4 (8 p.m. CST).

Engel received some national attention when he made three home-run saving catches above the center-field wall in a seven-day span this season, robbing Greg Bird and Kyle Higashioka of the Yankees and Yonder Alonso of the Indians.

“It feels good, especially when it gets the reaction from your pitcher,” Engel said at the time. “As a defender, that’s what you want to do. You just want to make plays for your pitcher.’’

Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel (15) leaps to make the catch on a ball hit by New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) ORG XMIT: CXS105

Engel, 26, played his second season in the majors and his first as the Sox’ every day center fielder, appearing in 143 games. He batted .235/.279/.336.

AL Finalists

Pitcher

Corey Kluber, Indians

Dallas Keuchel, Astros

Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees

Catcher

Yan Gomes, Indians

Martin Maldonado, Astros

Salvador Perez, Royals

First baseman

Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

Matt Olson, A’s

Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

Second baseman

Jed Lowrie, A’s

Ian Kinsler, Red Sox

Rougned Odor, Rangers

Third baseman

Alex Bregman, Astros

Jose Ramirez, Indians

Matt Chapman, A’s

Shortstop

Marcus Semien, A’s

Andrelton Simmons, Angels

Francisco Lindor, Indians

Left fielder

Brett Gardner, Yankees

Alex Gordon, Royals

Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

Center fielder

Adam Engel, White Sox

Mike Trout, Angels

Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox

Right fielder