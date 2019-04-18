White Sox’ Anderson, Blue Jays’ Grichuk clash on Twitter over bat flip

DETROIT — On the morning after the bat flip heard around the baseball world, Tim Anderson had no problem drowning out the noise.

“I slept real good,” the White Sox shortstop said. “I slept like a baby.”

Anderson’s three-quarter sidearm chuck of his bat toward the Sox dugout after a long game-tying home run against the the Royals’ Brad Keller Wednesday had everyone talking about unwritten rules, whether Anderson was showing up the Royals, and what’s too much in the baseball world of celebrations.

“I would do it all over the same,” Anderson said before the Sox played the Tigers in Detroit Thursday afternoon. “Keep going. I can’t worry about that. It don’t phase me. Nothing bothers me. Keep bringing a lot of energy and keep having fun.”

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, talks to Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXS114

The Royals felt they were being shown up, and right-hander Brad Keller, who gave up the homer, retaliated by hitting Anderson with a pitch his next time up.

Talk show hosts, both national and local, chimed in. Hall of Famer Reggie And then there was this, from Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk on Twitter:

“Guys are getting a little excessive on pimping HRs, on meaningless HRs too. Act like you have done it before, one time.” To which Anderson replied: “Put a name on so we can see who you talking bout brah.”

Anderson and Renteria say his bat flip was on the level because it was all directed at his teammates and not the Royals.

“That’s what my teammates want,” he said. “I think it brings a lot of spark to the team and a lot of energy. I think nothing bad on my end.

“I never looked at one of their players when I hit it. I just looked in our dugout and threw the bat. It was a bomb. It was a bomb. I smoked it so I got excited. I wanted to help the bat boy out a little bit so I threw it to him.”

And not every player shared Grichuk’s take. Grichuk’s Jays teammate Marcus Stroman — who exchanged words with Anderson after striking him out in 2017, sparking a bench clearing incident — said, “I could care less if someone pimps a homer off me. I gave it up. Showing emotion is part of the game and by doing so you are able able to play at your most elite level.”

If demonstrations of emotion makes the game more fun and interesting at a time when baseball has a problem attracting a young generation of fans, the push back should be contained.

“I think we are on a new generation, a new wave,” Anderson said. “I think the game is switching and changing to a lot of younger guys. We are getting it. I think that’s what gets guys going. It’s fun doing stuff like that. It’s fun.”