White Sox’ Matt Skole homers in major league debut

CLEVELAND — As major league debuts go, Matt Skole was having a pretty good day.

Hours after being called up from Class AAA Charlotte to take injured Matt Davidson’s spot on the White Sox 25-man roster, the 28-year-old Skole singled in his first at-bat and homered his second time up Monday against Indians right-hander Adam Plutko at Progressive Field.

Skole became the first Sox to homer in his debut since Miguel Olivo at the Yankees on Sept. 15, 2002 and the sixth in franchise history. The others: Russ Morman (1986), Craig Wilson (1998), Carlos Lee (1999), Joe Borchard (2002).

“Oh man. It’s surreal, really,” he said Monday after walking into the visitors clubhouse. “I don’t think it’s really settled in yet.

Matt Skole watches his solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Adam Plutko in the fourth inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP)

“Right now I’m still floating on a cloud and just enjoying every bit of it.”

Skole was batting .259 with 12 doubles, five home runs, 15 RBI, 22 walks and a .360 on-base percentage in 42 games for Charlotte.

Since getting drafted by the Nationals in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, the left-handed hitting Skole’s career has been saddled by injuries, including a torn left (non-throwing) UCL in 2013. After entering the 2017 season rated as the best power hitter in the Nationals organization, Skole was limited to 64 games with Class AAA Syracuse because of quad and oblique injuries.

Skole signed with the Sox as a minor-league free agent on January 22. He will wear No. 41 and have family in the stands to see his debut. Before calling them to share the news, he said he “had to sit down for about 30 minutes and had to get myself together.”

“I was shaking, I was so excited. It’s been a long journey for me. I’ve been through a lot of stuff: injuries, being in the minor leagues, on and off the roster. It’s been a long road, so just to get that call and make that call to my dad and mom, it was pretty cool.”

There were cheers and screams near the first base side of the seats after Skole’s single to right, presumably from his family.

Manager Rick Renteria liked what he saw of Skole, who got a good look during spring training.

“He gives you a great at-bat,” Renteria said. “We saw that in the spring. He was a very highly touted prospect originally with the Nationals. When we acquired him we were looking for someone to give us good at-bats, have some power, some flexibility in the field, which he does bring to the table.

“This is his window now and hopefully he has a nice showing and is able to relax.”

Skole’s heroics helped the Sox build a 5-1 lead, which would unravel in embarrassing fashion in the Indians’ five-run fifth against starter Dylan Covey and three relievers. That rally fell squarely on the shoulders of the Sox fielders, who made three errors.

The inning started with rookie catcher Alfredo Gonzalez dropping a foul pop near the Sox dugout. Gomez then reached on a throwing error by shortstop Tim Anderson from hole that Skole couldn’t scoop.

Three runs scored on a two-out double by Edwin Encarnacion off the glove of a sliding right fielder Daniel Palka as second baseman Yoan Moncada and Skole also converged. That tied the score at 5.

After Yonder Alsonso doubled in the go-ahead run, the Indians made it 7-5 when second baseman Yoan Moncada couldn’t handle a ground ball to his left with two out.