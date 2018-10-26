White Sox outright 3 players, including pitcher Danny Farquhar

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 31, 2018. | Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The White Sox made moves on Friday to prepare for this offseason by removing four players from their 40-man roster, including right-hander Danny Farquhar, who suffered a life-threatening brain hemorrhage during a game at Guaranteed Rate Field in April.

While the Angels claimed catcher Kevan Smith off waivers, Farquhar, outfielder Ryan LaMarre and right-hander Rob Scahill cleared waivers and were outrighted by the Sox to Class AAA Charlotte.

General manager Rick Hahn said the moves were made for “roster flexibility” as the White Sox head into this offseason. He added that his staff plans to stay in contact with Farquhar, LaMarre and Scahill, who will become minor-league free agents following the conclusion of this season’s World Series.

“We do plan to continue to stay in touch with these players and their representatives over the coming months to see if it makes sense for any of them to remain with our organization as we head into the 2019 season,” Hahn said in a statement.

Farquhar pitched 8 innings in eight games last season before his life-altering brain injury on April 20. While Farquhar seemed hopeful in June that he would one day return to the majors, his future still remains unclear.

The White Sox 40-man roster is now at 36.