White Sox’ Shields eager to get the adrenaline flowing

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There will be a James Shields sighting Thursday, and no one is happier about that than Shields, who hasn’t pitched in a spring training game yet, working instead on backfields in sim games as he prepares for his 13th season.

Opening day will be exactly three weeks away, and it’s high time Shields gets the blood pumping.

“I could use some adrenaline right now,” Shields said Wednesday. “The backfield stuff is all good for working and everything. I’m excited to get in the game tomorrow, join the team.”

Shields hasn’t really been away. He’s there in the clubhouse every day, always upbeat, often talking pitching with prospects like Michael Kopech. He’s a veteran presence among many youngsters on a team who’s 40-man roster is the third-youngest in the American League with an average age of 26.6.

James Shields gets loose at the White Sox' spring training baseball facility in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“I was looking at the time cards the other day, we have like 16 guys over three years in this clubhouse ou tof 67 guys,” Shields said. “We have a young club and a lot, a lot of talent. I’m excited to watch these kids do it this year.”

Shields, 138-123 with a 3.97 career ERA, hasn’t been announced but he will be the likely opening day starter in Kansas City March 29. His goal is simple — take the ball every five days and win games.

“As a veteran who has been doing it a long time, I have a high expectation for myself every single year,” he said.

Shields pitched to a 4.33 ERA over his last 10 starts in 2017, a better run of success after a very rough start in the South Side since coming from San Diego in a trade in 2016. He was a fan favorite with the Royals and and Rays, but with the Sox, not so much after going 4-12 with a 6.77 ERA in 2016 and 5-7 with a 5.23 last season.

Fans are into the Sox rebuild, and it didn’t help that Fernando Tatis Jr., who has risen to top ten prospect status, was the shortstop the Sox gave up for him.

“I’m not worried about the fans,” Shields said. “At the end of the day I know what I need to do and I hope they embrace me. I work hard every five days and I’m going to pitch well and it’s about the fans — we’re in this game for the fans. But I can’t worry it. I have to worry about my job on the field and get it done.”