With Big Three intact, Bulls overwhelmed by Hornets for fifth consecutive loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rebuilding Bulls have their moments. Just way too few of them.

With their Big Three intact after Zach LaVine returned to the starting lineup, the Bulls tried to parlay one four-minute spurt in the first half into a victory — and of course, it wasn’t nearly enough in a 118-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at Spectrum Center.

Denzel Valentine, Bobby Portis and the second unit provided the spark in an 18-2 run over a 3:54 span covering the first and second quarters to give the Bulls a 35-26 lead with 11:09 left in the first half. But the Bulls faded from there, as Hornets guard Kemba Walker (31 points) and rejuvenated center Dwight Howard (24 points on 10-of-12 shooting, five blocks in 29 minutes) dominated the key portion of the game.

Frank Kaminsky, the former Benet Academy and Wisconsin star, hit two three-pointers and scored nine points in the second quarter to rally the Hornets (28-33) into a 51-51 tie at halftime. And Howard nearly single-handedly carried the Hornets to an 87-78 lead after three quarters.

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) prepares to shoot a three-pointer after teammate Dwight Howard (12) sets a screen to slow down Bulls' Kris Dunn (32) in the first half Tuesday at Spectrum Center. (Bob Leverone/AP)

All nine Bulls who played scored in the first half, led by center Cristiano Felicio, who scored 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting — outscoring Howard, who had six points at halftime.

It was a different story after that. Felicio was scoreless in the second half — 0-for-2 from the field, with his first second-half attempt blocked by Howard. And Howard scored at will — 16 points in the third quarter — to overwhelm the Bulls (20-41), who have lost five consecutive games and 13 of their last 15.

LaVine scored 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting to lead seven players in double figures for the Bulls. Valentin scored 14 points. Bobby Portis had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Felicio finished with 12 points and Lauri Markkanen and David Nwaba scored 11 each. Guard Kris Dunn, coming off a 23-point game against the Nets on Monday night, scored 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting against the Hornets, with six points in the fourth quarter in the futile rally.