With the season over, expect the Bulls and Zach LaVine to start the stare down

John Paxson was all about saying the right things in his Thursday state of the Bulls address: season ending edition.

And why not?

The VP of basketball operations took a full hands-on approach to Year 1 of the rebuild, re-emerging as the face and voice off Bulls management while allowing the target of public ire in general manager Gar Forman to scurry back behind the curtain.

So that meant Paxson had the chance to go on most road trips with the team, watch the coaching staff, witness the growth of a Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen, all the while knowing he had two first-round picks in his back pocket come the June draft, and cap money to spend if necessary.

He spoke like a man who had his pulse on the direction of the franchise.

Well, almost.

The one topic that seems to have a bit of a cloud over it remains the pending contract negotiations of soon-to-be restricted free agent Zach LaVine.

It wasn’t like Paxson was in a position to clear those clouds up, either.

“Well, the market dictates a lot and how things go,’’ Paxson said of the LaVine situation. “I think the market has tightened up a little bit the last couple years since the spike. But we obviously value Zach a lot, and we think he’s a part of our future, but he has the opportunity to explore things.

“Gar will get with his agent at the appropriate time and begin discussions about that, and it will play out the way it will play out. But we think he fits the direction we’re going, and we have great faith in his ability that he’ll have a great summer in terms of his work and his improvement as a player, and we’ll see. It’s up in the air and not defined yet, but we’ll do it the way we feel is right and we’ll have good communication with Zach and his agent.’’

Paxson’s right about it not being “defined yet’’ publicly.

Privately, however, while both sides have stayed away from the situation getting contentious, both sides have also planted their feet firmly into the sand.

According to a source close to the situation, LaVine and his camp feel that if he isn’t a max player, he’s close to it. The belief is that he was the centerpiece of the Jimmy Butler trade with Minnesota, and pre-injury last season, was a star attraction.

The feeling from the Bulls is that yes, he brings an athleticism that they have missed in a few years, but needs some serious work on his defense and still needs to show consistency in his offensive game post-torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Hence the expected upcoming stalemate.

In the past, the Bulls have been passive in negotiating with restricted free agents, low-balling Butler and leaving him to insist that he was “betting on himself.’’ They ended up having to throw a lot more money Butler’s way the following offseason when Butler’s bet paid off.

More recently, they let the market dictate Nikola Mirotic’s value last summer, and when no deal from an outside team was offered up, swooped in and gave him what they felt was fair at two years, $15 million.

Paxson did go out of his way to compliment LaVine, but also showed his hand a bit with his “up in the air’’ comment.

Either way, expect all eyes on LaVine this summer, and how much work he puts in by himself, as well as with teammates.

“I think historically, guys who come back from ACLs are better the second year,’’ Paxson said. “We’re confident in Zach.’’

At the right price.