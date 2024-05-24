The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 24, 2024
As Pritzker, Dems hash out state budget, lawmakers tackle health care, abortion protections and digital IDs

Topping Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s legislative agenda and on track for approval heading into the weekend was a health insurance reform package targeting so-called “junk plans” and step therapy.

By  Mitchell Armentrout and Tina Sfondeles
   
The Illinois House of Representatives meets inside the Capitol in Springfield on May 22, 2024.

Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

SPRINGFIELD — As Democratic leaders hashed out a state budget behind closed doors this week, lawmakers advanced bills aimed at streamlining health insurance access, investing in quantum computing and bolstering Illinois’ status as a haven for abortion.

They also paved the way for Illinoisans to store their driver’s licenses and IDs digitally on their cellphones — and they didn’t make major political waves in the waning days of an election-year spring legislative session.

Topping Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s legislative agenda and on track for approval was a health insurance reform package targeting so-called “junk plans” and step therapy. Another measure being sent to Pritzker for approval would require insurance providers to cover all pregnancy, postpartum and newborn care services rendered by doulas or midwives. That coverage would apply for at least one year after birth.

Among other comprehensive changes in the health care package backed by state Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, the reform bills ban costly short-term insurance plans that don’t cover pre-existing conditions, and prohibit step therapy, the practice of requiring patients to try cheaper treatment options before more expensive ones prescribed by doctors.

Republicans argued the measures could lead to higher costs for customers, but a Democratic supermajority in the state House was expected to pass final amendments made in the Senate.

Approval of the package would mark a big legislative win for Pritzker, who heralded the changes as a focal point for the spring session.

House members also approved a slew of tax credits to lure more companies to build a quantum computing research campus in Illinois, along with incentives for producers of electric vehicles, microchips and clean-energy developments. It also expands tax credits for movie productions.

State senators were expected to send that bill, sponsored by Rockford Democratic state Rep. Dave Vella, to the governor.

Already awaiting Pritzker’s signature is a bill further burnishing Illinois’ position as a Midwest sanctuary for people seeking abortions.

The measure, sponsored by Chicago Democratic state Rep. Kelly Cassidy and state Sen. Celina Villanueva, bars Illinois authorities from assisting out-of-state criminal investigations of people who travel here for reproductive health care. It also allows minors to apply for public aid to obtain family planning services.

Both chambers also passed a measure backed by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to issue digital IDs and licenses, a technology that’s been authorized in several other states.

The mobile IDs would be optional and “complement” physical IDs, according to House sponsor Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago.

Another measure sent to the governor would cap prescription inhaler costs at $25 for patients on state-regulated health insurance plans. The bill backed by Grayslake Democratic Rep. Laura Faver Dias would go into effect in 2026 if signed by Pritzker.

The governor will also consider a bill sponsored by north suburban Democratic state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz that would allow artists to sue entities who use artificial intelligence to reproduce their voice, image or likeness without consent.

And a bill headed to Pritzker’s desk would mandate climate change curriculum in public schools, under a plan sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Adriane Johnson from Buffalo Grove.

Other interests appeared poised to leave Springfield empty-handed, including the Chicago Bears and White Sox, who had sought approval to extend state bonds to help build new stadiums — an idea lawmakers had thrown cold water on for months.

And after a win last year in the Chicago City Council, advocates for the One Fair Wage campaign to raise the subminimum wage for tipped workers gave up their springtime push for a statewide law that would have brought all jobs in line with the $14/hour state minimum wage.

Facing stiff pushback from opponents including the Illinois Restaurant Association, sponsoring state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, vowed to renew efforts for a bill later this year.

And despite a push from advocates, Karina’s Bill, which would provide police with the authority to remove firearms from someone who has had an order of protection served against them, remained in limbo amid opposition from law enforcement groups and constitutional concerns.

Late in the session, it was unclear if lawmakers would take action on the legal gray area of hemp-derived delta-8 THC products that can give users a high similar to marijuana.

Sukaina Jallow Delta-8-THC Wake-N-Bakery Lake View Chicago

A worker prepares a drink infused with delta-8 THC at Wake-N-Bakery in the Lake View neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Entrepreneurs in the billion-dollar hemp product industry have pushed for regulations that allow them to continue operating, while opponents in the legal cannabis industry have pushed for them to be put in line under a rigorous licensing process that has slowed down social-equity applicants in the pot industry.

Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, advanced a measure to the Senate floor that would effectively ban such products, but it was unclear if it would make it to the House, where West Side Rep. La Shawn Ford said he would make every effort to block it.

