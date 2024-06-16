Woman shot, critically wounded during robbery in Lawndale

A woman was shot during a robbery Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.
The 19-year-old was in the 3900 block of West 21st Street about 1:30 p.m. when she was approached by multiple males who demanded her property, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
One of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the woman in her torso, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The suspects fled with the woman’s property, and no arrests have been reported, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
