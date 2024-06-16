Boy, 15, charged in River North armed carjacking

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with a March armed carjacking in the River North neighborhood.
The boy, 15, was identified as one of the people who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old man on March 26 in the 500 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The boy was arrested Saturday morning in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, police said.
He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
The Latest
Preliminary evidence indicates multiple gunmen opened fire Sunday night in the 4500 block of South Evans Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Paul Brian, whose baritone pipes discussed all things automative as radio host of Drive Chicago, dies at 73
Mr. Brian knew everything about cars — except how to fix them.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a new rule that may ease small business owners’ minds on offering the popular service.
Damage was estimated at $50,000 from the bombing, which came as the club at Van Buren Street and Wabash Avenue was being prepared to reopen after being closed a year by federal injunction, according to the report published June 16, 1924.
Great things will be happening at Northalsted, Wrigley Field and 47th Street.