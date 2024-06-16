The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Boy, 15, charged in River North armed carjacking

The boy, 15, was identified as one of the people who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old man on March 26 in River North.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A boy, 15, has been charged in connection with a March 26, 2024, carjacking.

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with a March armed carjacking in the River North neighborhood.

The boy, 15, was identified as one of the people who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old man on March 26 in the 500 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The boy was arrested Saturday morning in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, police said.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

