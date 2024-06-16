1 dead, 1 wounded in West Pullman shooting
Two men were shot about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 11500 block of South LaSalle Street, police said. One man died at Christ Hospital. The other man is in serious condition. No one is in custody.
Two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
About 3:20 p.m., the two men were in the 11500 block of South La Salle Street when they were approached by someone who fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said.
One man, 34, was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The other man, 59, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in serious condition at the same hospital, police said.
No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
