Sunday, June 16, 2024
1 dead, 1 wounded in West Pullman shooting

Two men were shot about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 11500 block of South LaSalle Street, police said. One man died at Christ Hospital. The other man is in serious condition. No one is in custody.

Two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 3:20 p.m., the two men were in the 11500 block of South La Salle Street when they were approached by someone who fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

One man, 34, was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 59, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in serious condition at the same hospital, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Kyle Hendricks returns to Cubs rotation amid rash of injuries
The Cubs announced Sunday that Kyle Hendricks will rejoin the rotation for Wednesday’s start against the Giants.
By Kyle Williams
 
gavel-e1530293908600.jpg
Crime
Boy, 15, charged in River North armed carjacking
The boy, 15, was identified as one of the people who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old man on March 26 in River North.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Alderman Ed Burke walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Chicago.
Columnists
Let's all play 'Sit in Judgment of Ed Burke'
Hundreds of Chicagoans have weighed in on what sentence Burke should receive for his corruption convictions. Now it’s my turn.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Police sirens
Chicago
1 killed in crash near Cook County Jail
At least one person has died following a crash Sunday morning in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Thousands attend Riot Fest’s final day in Douglass Park.
Letters to the Editor
Riot Fest left Douglass Park. Good riddance.
Some businesses saw a brief boost. Many lost regular customers during the festival because of traffic.
By Letters to the Editor
 