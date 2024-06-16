Kyle Hendricks returns to Cubs rotation amid rash of injuries

The Cubs announced Sunday that Kyle Hendricks will rejoin the rotation for Wednesday’s start aginst the Giants.

After Jordan Wicks left Friday’s game with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, it left the Cubs short in the rotation. Hendricks pitched well in relief, throwing 4 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and zero runs. Hendricks was put in the bullpen after a rough start to his season. Opponents have slashed .328/.377.545 against Hendricks.

“We’ll take a look and see where we’re at,” manager Craig Counsell said Friday. “But we’re down pitchers right now. We’ll see where we’re at when we get there, but I think it looks like it.”

Counsell said he hasn’t talked about getting outside reinforcements with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, so the move to put Hendricks in the rotation was expected.

