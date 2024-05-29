The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Suburban Chicago News

Evanston’s reparations program violates equal protection in U.S. Constitution, lawsuit claims

The conservative group Judicial Watch filed a class-action lawsuit claiming the city’s reparations program meant to make amends for historical wrongs against Black residents violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Evanston’s reparations program violates equal protection in U.S. Constitution, lawsuit claims
evanston-032321-03-copy.jpg

Evanston City Hall. The city has the first municipally funded reparations program in the nation.

Ashlee Rezin /Sun-Times file

A conservative group claims in a class-action lawsuit against the city of Evanston that the city’s reparations program meant to repay historical wrongs against Black residents violates the U.S. Constitution.

The nonprofit organization Judicial Watch filed the federal lawsuit last week on behalf of six residents who are not Black but whose relatives lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969 — the 50-year period of housing discrimination that caused segregation of Black residents in the city.

The residents say in the lawsuit that Evanston’s first-in-the-nation reparations plan violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment because the program uses race as a requirement for eligibility.

Related

Approved by the Evanston City Council in 2021, the program provides up to $25,000 to Black residents with ties to the community between 1919 and 1969. Payments were initially designated only for housing costs, but the city expanded the program last year to include an option for direct cash payments.

The “program is nothing more than a ploy to redistribute tax dollars to individuals based on race,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “This scheme unconstitutionally discriminates against anyone who does not identify as Black or African American. This class action, civil rights lawsuit will be a historic defense of our color-blind Constitution.”

An Evanston spokesperson said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Class members of the lawsuit are seeking $25,000 payments and an order halting the city “from continuing to use race as a requirement for receiving payment under the program.”

The plaintiffs claim they also would be in line to receive up to $25,000 in reparations if not for the program’s “race-based eligibility requirement.”

The city of Evanston’s “use of race as a proxy for experiencing discrimination between 1919 and 1969 does not limit eligibility to persons who actually experienced discrimination during that time period and therefore is overinclusive,” the lawsuit states.

Evanston pulled $10 million from a cannabis sales tax in 2019 and has since allocated $1 million per year for the next 10 years to fund the program.

As of last August, Evanston had disbursed about $1 million in payments, according to the city.

People eligible for the program are categorized into three groups: “ancestors,” who are Black residents who were at least 18 years old between 1919 and 1969; “direct descendants,” who are Black adults with parents, grandparents or great-grandparents who lived in Evanston between that time period; and current Black adult residents who can show they experienced housing discrimination after 1969.

As of this month, 129 ancestor applicants have received payments. The city has approved 454 direct descendant applications, with 80 of them expected to receive payments this year, according to Evanston’s Reparations Committee.

This is the second time Judicial Watch sued the city of Evanston over the reparations program. Another lawsuit regarding public records was filed in Cook County court shortly after the program started in 2021, but it was dismissed a few months later.

Next Up In News
Oberweis Dairy purchased by Winnetka-based private equity firm in bankruptcy auction
Federal judge won't step down in Jon Burge lawsuits
Woman, 45, killed and several hurt in Elk Grove Village wreck
Nationwide manhunt underway for suspect in Matteson triple shooting
Barnes & Noble opens Lincoln Park location after former site shuttered
Delta skate? Lawmakers leave Springfield without regulating delta-8, other hemp products
The Latest
University of Chicago - University of Chicago students walk to and from the main quadrangle.
Coronavirus
University of Chicago settles class-action COVID tuition lawsuit for $4.95 million
The suit, filed in 2020, claimed students were entitled to partial tuition refunds after the school switched to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who qualify will receive at least $25.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Tiesto performs Saturday night at Pride in the Park in Grant Park.
Summer Music Festivals
Beyond Wonderland music festival at Northerly Island: What to expect, entry rules, transportation and more
The EDM festival is making its way to Chicago for the first time, June 1-2.
By Katie Anthony
 
Marijuana Daily Use
Editorials
Daily marijuana use is increasing. That's cause for concern.
Millions of people drinking daily was already a problem, and millions more now getting high is another. Adults have to be smart about the risks of heavy cannabis use.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Cubs
Cubs unhappy with balk call against Héctor Neris in extra-innings win against Brewers
After two Cubs ejections mid-game Tuesday, manager Craig Counsell expanded on his stance the next day.
By Maddie Lee
 
A door into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
News
Federal judge won't step down in Jon Burge lawsuits
Lawyers for the city said U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings had a conflict because he signed onto a report about torture by Chicago police. Cummings says city lawyers did not try to remove another judge — who once prosecuted Burge.
By Andy Grimm
 