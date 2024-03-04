The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
Taste Entertainment and Culture Food and Restaurants

Parachute restaurant going on ‘hiatus’ after 10 years

The critically acclaimed Chicago eatery helmed by Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark will be closing by the end of the month, but will re-emerge with a new concept at an undetermined future date.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Parachute restaurant going on ‘hiatus’ after 10 years
PARACHUTE-060322-31.jpg Parachute, a Korean restaurant in the Avondale neighborhood

Parachute on Elston Avenue in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood will be closing at the end of the month to undergo a concept transformation.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chefs, owners and spouses Johnny Clark and Beverly Kim announced on Monday that their critically acclaimed Parachute restaurant in Avondale will be taking a "hiatus" at the end of the month to undergo a concept transformation, while the powerhouse duo search for a larger location in the Loop for their original restaurant. The news comes on the cusp of the popular eatery's 10th anniversary.

“Our community and restaurant family made us great. At 10 years, we think there is an opportunity to serve both with fresh ideas after taking a pause. Owning your evolution is important,” Kim and Clark said in a statement. “This chapter is coming to an end. We expect to bring something new and exciting to the space under the Parachute umbrella in the not-so-distant future."

The critically acclaimed Korean American restaurant at 3500 N. Elston Ave., which opened in May 2014, shuttered its indoor dining service in 2020 during the pandemic shutdowns, fully reopening in 2022.

Clark and Kim received a James Beard Award for best chefs Great Lakes in 2019. The restaurant previously held a one Michelin Star rating.

Reservations are being accepted via OpenTable through March 23.

Next Up In Taste
Beyond Meat hopes a healthier plant-based burger will combat falling US sales
Fast-food wrappers containing PFAS no longer sold in the US, the FDA says
Popular Mediterranean restaurant Cava to open in Wicker Park
Wendy’s says it has no plans to raise prices during the busiest hours at its restaurants
Menu planner: Beef pot roast is tasty and easy to prepare
On tap in Chicago: THC-infused beverages may mean new opportunities for Illinois breweries
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A stranger short on cash expected me to cover bill
Checkout lane at grocery store came to a halt as everyone waited for one customer to cover another’s shortfall.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Elections
Early voting kicks off in all 50 wards; Chicago election officials optimistic about surge in numbers
As of Monday morning, 2,700 residents had voted early for the March 19 presidential primary.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland_Courtesy of the Australian Ballet_Credit_Jeff Busby (1).jpeg
Dance
‘Atonement,’ ‘Alice in Wonderland’ among the Joffrey Ballet’s upcoming season
Joffrey’s 69th season and its fourth at the Lyric Opera House will open with the American premiere of Marston’s “Atonement,” based on Ian McEwan’s novel.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Demitasse restaurant in Little Italy. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Other Views
If you live in a lower-income or rural area, you’re probably in a news desert
Four Illinois counties have no local news source, the State of Local News Project found. When that happens, people can’t participate meaningfully in their local communities and democratic institutions.
By Sarah Stonbely
 
People walk in and out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side, Monday, Sept. 18.
Letters to the Editor
Six months in, the Pretrial Fairness Act is working
Since the law’s implementation, the jail populations in several counties have decreased because people are no longer being held because they can’t afford to bail themselves out.
By Letters to the Editor
 