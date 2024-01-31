Best apples to eat? Healthiest varieties from green to red and everything in between

Apples are a classic fruit choice. They’re the unofficial mascot of lunchbox side dishes and they make a delicious afternoon snack when dipped in peanut butter.

It’s no surprise then that the U.S. is one of the world’s largest apple producers, second only to China. We produce an average of 240 million bushels of apples every year , according to the U.S. Apple Association.

But with so many varieties to choose from, is there one that reigns supreme? Here’s what we found out about the nutritional profiles of the different kinds of apples.

What is the healthiest apple?

Whether it’s Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp or Gala; any type of apple is going to benefit your health. Only 12.3% of American adults meet their fruit intake recommendations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. The more apples in your diet, the better, says registered dietitian Danielle Crumble Smith, regardless of the type.

Some, however, have unique health benefits.

Red Delicious apples are the healthiest from an antioxidant standpoint, Crumble Smith says. The darker the color of the apple, the richer it’ll be in antioxidants. Antioxidants help neutralize the free radicals in our bodies which, when imbalanced, can cause cell damage and lead to disease.

“Aiming for different types of deep colors can help ensure that you’re getting a variety of different types of antioxidants,” she says.

If you’re looking to increase your vitamin C intake, try a Pink Lady or McIntosh apple, Crumble Smith says. If fiber is what you seek, go for a Honeycrisp or Granny Smith.

Pink Lady apples are rich in vitamin C. stock.adobe.com

Across the board with apples one thing’s for sure, Crumble Smith says, eat them raw and unpeeled.

“Eating the skin ensures that you’re really going to get all of that fiber, get all of those antioxidants because the skin is where a lot of it is,” Crumble Smith says. The vitamin C content can also decrease during the cooking process because vitamin C is soluble in water and sensitive to temperature.

Are apples healthy?

Yes — apples are packed with vitamins and minerals and are an important part of a healthy diet, just like other fruits. They’re a good source of fiber and contain pectin, a fiber that acts as a prebiotic to aid colon function and digestion.

Apples are high in vitamin C, which has antioxidant properties to help us absorb and store iron, maintain strong tissues, boost our immune system and produce more collagen for hair, skin and nail health.

Apples also contain quercetin, a flavonoid with antioxidant properties that studies show may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and protect against allergies because it acts as a natural antihistamine.

Apple cider vinegar, a fermented solution made from pressed apples, also has numerous health benefits including weight loss and cholesterol management.

Want to get more apples in your daily diet?

Try these expert tips from Crumble Smith:

Switch up the texture: Instead of slicing or dicing your apples, use a grater to shred them finely before adding to oatmeal, baked goods or smoothies. Not only does this make for a new texture, it also helps the apples soften quickly when cooked.

Add to your baking: Pancake mixes, muffins, waffles — you don’t have to limit cooked apples to apple pie.

Try it in oatmeal: Apples, walnuts and peanut butter are a match made in heaven, plus you’ll be packing in the healthy fats and fiber. Here are more tips on how to build the perfect bowl.

Add to smoothies: This is an easy way to get all the benefits of a raw apple, especially if you keep the fiber-rich skins on. Add in yogurt, cinnamon and a banana to create an apple cinnamon smoothie.

Add to salads: Thinly sliced apples add a distinct crunch and sweetness to an otherwise boring salad.

Apples, however, are listed on the “Dirty Dozen” list, or the Environmental Working Group’s analysis of the 12 vegetables with the highest traces of pesticides.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t eat them, Crumble Smith says. Buying organic is one option if you’re eating apples daily. Still, organic produce is not completely pesticide-free because farmers often use naturally-derived pesticide. Research published in the Journal of Toxicology found the pesticides in the produce on the “Dirty Dozen” list are “at negligible levels” and substituting organic didn’t result in significant risk reduction.

Which apple has the least sugar?

Granny smith apples have less sugar than other varieties. stock.adobe.com

Green apples, like Granny Smiths, are more tart and generally have less sugar than other kinds of apples.

The amount is not significant enough to make a difference other than in taste, says Crumble Smith. Granny Smith apples have about 9.6 grams of sugar per 100 grams; Fuji apples have a little less than 12 grams.

The sugar in apples is not bad for you; it can even help you combat the afternoon slump. Because natural sugar is a healthy source of energy, eating fruit with protein will give you a similar boost to what you’d get through caffeine.

“With fruit, you’re getting so many different vitamins and minerals, so many different antioxidants that help your body reduce inflammation or help fill in nutrient gaps,” she says.

“You’re also getting fiber, and that fiber helps slow the digestion of the sugar so it’s not going to impact your body in the same way as when you’re eating candy.”

If you have diabetes or are managing your blood sugar levels, Crumble Smith recommends pairing your apple with a protein.

