Helen Hunt, ‘The Color Purple’ heading to Goodman Theatre for 2024-2025 season

Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee's "Inherit the Wind," the Broadway staging of the "Color Purple" musical, Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" and four world or Chicago premiere productions are among the lineup for the Goodman Theatre's 2024-25 season, it was announced Wednesday.

The season will mark the 99th for the Tony Award-winning theater company.

Veteran film and television actress and Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Helen Hunt ("Mad About You," "Twister," "As Good as It Gets") is set to star in "Betrayal" (in the Albert Theatre, Feb. 8-March 16, 2025), directed by Goodman Artistic Director Susan V. Booth,.

Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez will direct the new production of "Inherit the Wind" (Sept. 14-Oct. 13 in the Albert Theatre), based on the 1925 Scopes "monkey" trial.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-nominated "Fat Ham," by James Ijames, will receive its Chicago premiere in a co-production with Definition Theatre in the Owen Theatre, Jan. 11-Feb. 23, 2025.

Zora Howard’s "BUST, An Afrocurrentist Play," directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, will receive its world premiere in a co-production with Alliance Theatre April 19-May 18, 2025 in the Albert Theatre.

Lili-Anne Brown's revamped production of "The Color Purple" will be staged June 21-July 27, 2025 in the Albert Theatre.

Other highlights include:

"Destinos Festival at the Magic Parlour," in conjunction with the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), magician Dennis Watkins and the Goodman, will be held at the Magic Parlour, 50 W. Randolph, this fall.

Eboni Booth's "Primary Trust," directed by Malkia Stampley, will receive its Chicago premiere in the Owen Theatre, Oct. 5-Nov. 3.

"A Christmas Carol," starring Larry Yando in his 17th year as Scrooge, will return for its 47th year, Nov. 16-Dec. 30 in the Albert Theatre.

The 20th annual New Stages Festival returns in December as a showcase of new plays, developmental productions and staged readings.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison will develop a world-premiere production in partnership with Tony Award winner David Cromer scheduled for May 2025.

The "Sweetest Season 2025: A Gathering of Indigenous Creativity," a celebration of local Indigenous works, in partnership with the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian, is slated to run July 2025.

Membership tickets are now available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Connect. Single tickets will go on sale for select productions in July.

Complete information can be found at goodmantheatre.org.

