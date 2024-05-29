Things to do in Chicago May 30-June 5: The Mix

Music
- Chicago Gospel Music Festival returns with performances by The Clark Sisters, Todd Dulaney, Chandler Moore, Anita Wilson and rising star Lena Byrd Miles. Plus a tribute to Chicago church choirs with First Corinthian Voices of Victory, Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer Choir and Fellowship Chicago. From 4-9 p.m. June 1 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit chicagogospelmusicfestival.us.
- Chicago House Music Conference and Festival gets underway at the Chicago Cultural Center (78 E. Washington) from 4-8 p.m. May 30 with house DJs, visual art exhibitions and more programming, and continues from 5-10 p.m. May 31 as house music icons including Steve “Silk” Hurley take part in panel discussions. From 1-10 p.m. June 1 at Navy Pier (600 E. Grand), music with Gene Hunt, Stacy Kidd, DeeJay Alicia and more. From 10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 2 at Pritzker Pavilion (Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph), music with Wayne Williams and Alan King, Tony Touch, Anané and more. At the park’s North Promenade, the Queer Fam Pride Jam, a youth and queer family-friendly event with DJs and dance lessons, runs 10 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by top DJs until 9 p.m. Admission is free. Visit chicagohousemusicfestival.us.
- Across more than three decades Tim McGraw has remained a reliable country superstar. On his current Standing Room Only Tour, he treats fans to a journey through his illustrious career filled with country anthems. Carly Pearce opens at 7 p.m. May 31 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $45+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Delmark Records presents Red Hot & Blues Women in Chicago, a showcase of female vocalists and instrumentalists featuring Sheryl Youngblood, Melody Angel, Demetria Taylor, Carlise Guy, Sharon Lewis and Joanna Connor. At 7:30 p.m. June 5 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $30-$100. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
- Bucktown’s newest music venue, Outset, gets the party started the right way with a two-nights of iconic funk with Parliament Funkadelic featuring American treasure George Clinton. New Orleans funk and jam band Dumpstaphunk opens at 7 p.m. June 1-2 at Outset, 1675 N. Elston. Tickets: $65. Visit outsetlive.com.
- Latin pop band Reik tours behind the new album “Panorama,” which finds the band pushing the boundaries of its signature sound. At 8 p.m. June 5 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $60+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Beyond Wonderland is a festival featuring a lineup of electronic music including techno, house, trance and more. Performers include Tiesto, Diplo, Benny Bernassi, Alesso, Lilly Palmer, Felix Da Housecat, Matroda, and many more. At 2 p.m. June 1-2 at Huntington Bank Pavilion, Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White. Tickets: $129.98; 2-day pass $219.98. Visit livenation.com.
- Roots music band Turnpike Troubadours tours behind its well-received recent album “A Cat in the Rain.” Lucero and Tyler Halverson open at 6:30 p.m. May 31. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $59+. Visit saltshedchicago.com.
- Tokyo-based noise-pop veterans Melt Banana’s new album “3 + 5” showcases Yasuko Onuki’s giddy, hyperactive vocals and Ichiro Agata’s glitchy, cyberpunk guitar, all delivered in a whirlwind of aggressive electronics. At 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake. Tickets: $25. Visit bottomlounge.com.
Theater
- Strawdog Theatre presents Dusty Brown and Elizabeth Swanson’s modern reimaging of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” which explores love, queer identity, acceptance and the pursuit of happiness. Elizabeth Swanson directs. From May 30-June 30 at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge. Tickets: free with a reservation. Visit strawdog.org.
- Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ Tony Award-winning musical “Six” lets the six wives of Henry VIII grab the microphone and give their version of life with the infamous English monarch. Moss and Jamie Armitage co-direct. From June 4-July 14 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Monroe. Tickets: $39-$124. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Find summer laughs at “The Second City’s Beach Party (No Beach Included),” which features favorite songs, sketches and characters culled from the comedy ensemble’s 65-year archive. From May 30-Aug. 31 at The Second City, 230 W. North. Tickets: $29+. Visit secondcity.com.
- In Kirk Pynchon and Mike Beyer’s “Die Hard 4 Your Luv,” it’s New Year’s Eve 1999 and a group of sinister terrorists are holding the world’s most popular boy band hostage until the world’s nations hand over their Y2K codes. Becca Holloway directs. From May 31-July 13 at Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard. Tickets: $25. Visit thefactorytheater.com.
- Invictus Theatre presents “Three Sisters,” Anton Chekov’s classic drama about siblings who are weary of their oppressive life in the country and long to return to Moscow. Charles Askenaizer directs. From June 4-July 14 at Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park. Tickets: $25, $35. Visit invictustheatreco.com.
- Natalie Zutter’s “Garters: A Queer Immersive Romantasy Play” is an epic fantasy that addresses the limited roles available to women and nonbinary folks in quest stories. From May 31-July 7 at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $27. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.
- Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre presents the Gloria Bond Clunie Playwright’s Festival, which features staged readings of new plays by Chicago-based African American playwrights: Jessica Posey’s “Boring Black Play,” Michael Jones’ “Inheritance or Brothers From the Deep” and Nehanda Loiseau Julot’s “3 Sisters Forced to Face the Sky.” From June 1-2 at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston. Tickets: $10, $15. Visit fjtheatre.com.
- Martin Crimp’s “Attempts on Her Life” is a shapeshifting, multilingual, occasionally musical journey through media, storytelling and late-stage capitalism. Aileen Wen McGroddy directs. From June 5-July 14 at TUTA Theatre, 4670 N. Manor. Tickets: $20-$60. Visit tutatheatre.org.
- The Sarcoma Cycle is a new trilogy of plays by Logan Berry running in repertory: “Nanoblade 1998,” a steamy thriller set in Cook County Hospital; “Spring Break 2020,” a multimedia horror story set during the pandemic lockdowns, and “The Mourning Light 2050,” a science fiction drama about the family of a tech CEO. Co-produced by The Runaways Lab Theater, Hate/Lab and 11:11 Press; Berry directs. From June 5-July 13 at Color Club, 4146 N. Elston. Tickets: $20-$50. Visit eventbrite.com.
Dance
- Chicago Dance Month, presented by See Chicago Dance, showcases a wide cross-section of local dance artists. The celebration kicks off with performances by Ayodele Drum & Dance, La Mecca Dance Chicago, Nejla Y. Yatkin, Praize Productions, Inc.’s Rize Pro Elite, Prince Adrean and Houseofwurkz. From 3-5 p.m. June 1 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free. For a list of upcoming performances, visit seechicagodance.com.
- Mandala South Asian Performing Arts’ Mandala Makers Festival continues with a daylong celebration of dance with roots in the South Asian diaspora. Included are workshops, performances and a panel discussion. From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2 at Northeastern Illinois University, 5500 N. St. Louis. Tickets: $75. For information on other festival events, visit mandalaarts.org.
- Black Girls Dance presents “Icons,” a performance that celebrates the power and grace of young dancers and pays tribute to figures who have shaped the arts, culture and history. Features a mix of contemporary dance, ballet and hip-hop. At 6 p.m. June 2 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $24-$44. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
Museums
- “Georgia O’Keeffe: My New Works” showcases the artist’s urban landscapes while also situating them in the diverse context of her other compositions of the late 1920s and early 1930s. Famous for her images of flowers and Southwestern landscapes, O’Keeffe has received little attention for her New York City landscapes. The exhibit includes nearly 100 works across a range of media: paintings, drawings, pastels and photographs. From June 2-Sept. 22 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu.
Movies
- Actor John Cusack will be on hand for a screening of the comedy-drama “High Fidelity,” based on Nick Hornby’s novel and one of the best music movies filmed in Chicago. Cusack stars as Rob Gordon, a record store owner who breaks the fourth wall as he attempts to explain his complex love life while also putting up with two employees, record snobs of the finest order. A Q&A will follow the screening. At 7:30 p.m. May 31 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $39.50+ (all tickets from the originally scheduled Jan. 18 date will be honored). Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- “Sidney Lumet Centennial” celebrates the work of the legendary director with screenings of 12 films: “12 Angry Men,” “The Pawnbroker,” “The Hill,” “The Anderson Tapes,” “Serpico,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Network,” “The Wiz,” “Prince of the City,” “The Verdict,” “Running on Empty” and “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead.” From June 1-August 21 at Gene Siskel Film Center164 N. State. Tickets: $13. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- The JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival returns with screenings of 23 films that depict Jewish life, values and history. Among the films are Kamp Kennedy’s “Growing Hope,” a documentary about the six-month residency of 70 Holocaust-era violins; Stewart M. Schulman’s “Left Alone Rhapsody: The Musical Memoir of Pianist John Bayless,” who was a protégé of Leonard Bernstein, and Krzysztof Lang’s “March 1968,” about two young students in 1960s Warsaw. From June 1-16 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State; Landmark Century Centre, 2828 N. Clark, and Wayfarer Theater, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. Tickets: $15. For a complete list of films, visit jccfilmfest.jccchicago.org.
Family Fun
- Bluey x Camp is an immersive pop-up experience inspired by the popular Australian animated series. It’s a collaboration with the family experience company Camp, in which families can visit Bluey’s home to play the dog family’s favorite games, climb through a pillow fort, dance in a playroom, meet Bluey and Bingo and more. To Sept. 1 at Camp, 647 W. North. Tickets: $39. Visit camp.com/bluey-chicago.
- Bidi Bidi Boom Boom is the annual celebration of the legacy of Selena, the queen of Tejano and cumbia music. At the all-ages tribute, fans can sing and dance to the artist’s popular songs and enjoy performances by Chicago drag artists. At 3 p.m. June 1 at National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th. Tickets: $7. Visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.
Festival Fun
- The 77th annual 57th Street Art Fair features nearly 200 artists with works in textiles, ceramics, wood, jewelry and more. Plus live music, food trucks, children’s activities and more. From 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 1 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2 on 57th from Kenwood to Woodlawn. Admission is free. Visit 57thstreetartfair.org.
- Do Division Street Fest is known for its lineup of local and national music acts curated by Subterranean and The Empty Bottle. Performers include Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Horsegirl, Divino Nino, Susto, Arm’s Length and Avey Tare. Plus local vendors, a family fun fest, food and beverages. From 5-10 p.m. May 31 and noon-10 p.m. June 1-2 on Division from Damen to Leavitt. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit westtownchamber.org/do-division.
