Horoscope for Saturday, June 29, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 9:45 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Surprise happenings might occur at home. A family member might have unexpected news. You might suddenly begin a new repair project. People might drop by. (Stock the fridge so that you’re prepared.) Unexpected discussions about residential moves might take place.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re full of bright ideas today! Meanwhile, this is a fast-paced day, that will offer you opportunities to might meet new faces and see new places. Surprise events will likely occur. However, do pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents. Steady as she goes. Expect the unexpected.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have clever, brilliant moneymaking ideas. However, you might also impulsively spend money or buy something unusual, especially high tech or modern art. Admittedly, because things are a bit up in the air, you might lose money. Keep your eyes open!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an exciting day for you. Not only is the sun and fair Venus in your sign, but Mercury also in your sign is dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you excited in a high-energy way. You’re up for anything! Keep your wits about you because today is a fast-changing landscape.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Exciting, genius-like ideas might be percolating in the back of your mind today. No doubt someone will be impressed with your line of thinking. Fortunately, because you’re ambitious right now, you won’t hesitate to speak up. In particular, this might relate to travel or dealing with other countries.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend might surprise you today. Or perhaps news from a group or an organization will amaze you instead. Possibly, you will meet someone new who is different or unusual? Or perhaps, someone you know will do something different and unusual. It’s not a boring day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be aware because today bosses, parents and authority figures (including the police) might surprise you in some way. “Busted!” On the upside, this surprise could be a job offer or some wonderful news. On the downside, you might wish you didn’t encounter them in the first place. (Just saying.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Opportunities to travel will probably drop in your lap today. Or perhaps, you suddenly have a chance to take a course or go back to school or learn something new. Maybe an apprenticeship? News about another country might also surprise you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Surprise gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way today. Admittedly, this unexpected energy could work in reverse and something is suddenly being withheld from you. Hopefully, not the case. Changes to financial arrangements might happen, especially inheritances and wills.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A partner, spouse or close friend will likely surprise you today. They might have an unexpected suggestion. They might want more freedom in the relationship? They might introduce you to someone who is different or unusual? Stay tuned.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Interruptions to your workday are likely. This could be due to a power outage, equipment breakdowns, computer glitches or staff shortages. On the upside, you might benefit from new ways of doing things — improvements all round! Something to do with a pet might be surprising. Even health news might catch you off guard.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A surprise invitation might come your way today. Alternatively, social plans might be canceled or changed. Meanwhile, parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Some of you might be thrilled with a flirtation from an unexpected source. Could be anything.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Camila Mendes (1994) shares your birthday. Because you’re intuitive and sensitive, you anticipate the needs of others. And because you’re altruistic, you might give too much of yourself. Remember to take some rewards for yourself, as well. This is a year of learning, study and teaching. Certainly, a time of reflection and renewing your spiritual or religious beliefs.

