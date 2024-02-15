O’Hare to receive $40 million in federal grant money

O'Hare Airport will receive $40 million in federal grant money as part of a new law to improve airports across the United States, transportation officials announced Thursday.

The airport will use the grant money to make improvements to Terminal 3 such as widening the central passenger corridor, reconfiguring the security checkpoint, creating a new ADA-compliant and family restroom and updates to the baggage system, the Transportation Department said.

O'Hare is one of 114 airports nationwide that will split $970 million in grant money. The grants will be used to build or expand terminal facilities, improve passenger experience and refurbish airport-owned traffic control towers among a list of other improvements.

“Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “These investments we’re announcing today, made possible by President Biden’s historic infrastructure package, will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all.”

The funding comes from the Airport Terminal Program, which provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants, the department said. In total, the infrastructure law granted $25 billion toward modernizing airport infrastructure nationwide.