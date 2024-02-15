The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Transportation News Metro/State

O’Hare to receive $40 million in federal grant money

The airport will use the grant money to make improvements to Terminal 3, including widening the central passenger corridor.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE O’Hare to receive $40 million in federal grant money
Passengers walk near the security checkpoint at O'Hare Airport.

O’Hare Airport is receiving $40 million in federal money to make improvements to Terminal 3, including widening the central passenger corridor and reconfiguring the security checkpoint.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

O'Hare Airport will receive $40 million in federal grant money as part of a new law to improve airports across the United States, transportation officials announced Thursday.

The airport will use the grant money to make improvements to Terminal 3 such as widening the central passenger corridor, reconfiguring the security checkpoint, creating a new ADA-compliant and family restroom and updates to the baggage system, the Transportation Department said.

O'Hare is one of 114 airports nationwide that will split $970 million in grant money. The grants will be used to build or expand terminal facilities, improve passenger experience and refurbish airport-owned traffic control towers among a list of other improvements.

“Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “These investments we’re announcing today, made possible by President Biden’s historic infrastructure package, will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all.”

The funding comes from the Airport Terminal Program, which provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants, the department said. In total, the infrastructure law granted $25 billion toward modernizing airport infrastructure nationwide.

Related

Next Up In News
Man stabbed during attempted armed robbery in Loop
Syphilis cases in Chicago babies more than doubled in two years, study shows
West Side church hosts Valentine’s ‘Loveday Celebration’ for people experiencing homelessness
18-year-old charged with attacking woman in South Loop
Highland Park woman charged with trafficking immigrants from Mexico, forcing them into labor
William Post, inventor of Pop-Tarts, dies at 96
The Latest
Heisman_Trophy_Finalists_Football.jpg
Bears
Sun-Times Mock Draft 2.0: Bears benefit from run on QBs
The Bears taking a quarterback first overall would start a run on passers in the April NFL draft that general manager Ryan Poles should hope lasts past his next pick at No. 9.
By Patrick Finley
 
ambulance.jpg
Crime
Man stabbed during attempted armed robbery in Loop
The man was listed in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_651.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: How do I feed guest who only eats fast food?
Grandson, 12, refuses all home-cooked meals, and his 8-year-old sister seems to be picking up the same habit.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Democratic House Candidate Tom Suozzi Holds Election Night Event
Columnists
Democrats should take note of George Santos’ replacement if they want to win in November
Tom Suozzi knew his district, but he also seemed to have a pretty good read on where the country is, too — and it’s not on the extremes, where both parties prefer to live these days.
By S. E. Cupp
 
A dark blue billboard with yellow writing and an illustration of a pregnant woman warns about the dangers of pregnant people passing syphilis to their babies.
News
Syphilis cases in Chicago babies more than doubled in two years, study shows
While syphilis, a curable sexually transmitted disease, is most often mild in adults, the infection in infants, passed from their mothers in the womb, can be severe, disabling and sometimes life-threatening.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 