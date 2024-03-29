The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
Chicago Water Taxi to resume 7-day service

For the first time since 2019, the water taxi will offer daily service between Ogilvie and Union stations, Michigan Avenue and Chinatown.

By  Erica Thompson
   
A Chicago Water Taxi as it goes east on the Chicago River past Wolf Point.

This weekend, residents and tourists can resume rolling on the Chicago River with expanded service from the Chicago Water Taxi.

Beginning Saturday, for the first time since 2019, the water taxi will offer seven-day service, according to schedules on chicagowatertaxi.com.

The taxi transports riders between Ogilvie and Union stations, Michigan Avenue and Chinatown. One-way tickets are $6, all-day passes are $10 and weekday 10-ride passes are $25. Tickets can be purchased online or at Wendella Ticket Offices at select stops.

The Chicago Water Taxi decided to expand service due to "increasing numbers of commuters returning to the office, as well as an influx of tourists," Andrew Sargis, the Chicago Water Taxi’s chief of operations, said in an email to the Sun-Times.

"It is the best way for Metra commuters to get to work, it is a better quality-of-commute than buses or cars, and is a fun and affordable way for tourists to explore the city," he added.

The taxi can provide faster, more efficient transportation for commuters who would typically have to navigate traffic or longer train rides. For example, a trip from the Oglivie/Union stop in West Loop to Michigan Avenue takes just 15 minutes.

The water taxi is also a helpful option for tourists, as it connects multiple Chicago neighborhoods such as Chinatown, which is known for its unique restaurants and Nine-Dragon Wall.

After pausing commuter service in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Water Taxi returned to provide service for some routes on weekends, as well as during major events, including the Chicago Ducky Derby and the Chinese Dragon Boat Race. Last September, the water taxi resumed three-day-a-week commuter service during rush-hour periods.

Operated by Wendella Tours and Cruises, the water taxi transported 425,000 passengers in 2019, Sargis said.

