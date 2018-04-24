Trump warns Iran of ‘bigger problems’ if it restarts nuke program

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron will be discussing the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday during their meetings at the White House. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning that if Iran restarts its nuclear program it “will have bigger problems than they have ever had before.”

Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron will be discussing the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday during their meetings at the White House.

Macron wants Trump to maintain the deal. Trump is undecided but has called it “a terrible deal.”

Though Trump has warmly welcomed Macron to Washington, the two have disagreements to sort through, including Trump’s decision to leave the multinational Paris climate change agreement.

While with Macron, Trump refused to answer a reporter’s question as to whether he is considering a pardon for his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, whose office was raided by the FBI. Trump called it “a stupid question.”

Cohen has not been charged.