The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 22, 2024
Weather Chicago Suburban Chicago

‘Banded’ snowstorm brings dusting in Chicago

While 1 inch of snow was measured at O’Hare Airport, up to 9 inches was dropped in the Rockford area and around 6 inches fell in McHenry and Lake counties on Friday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE ‘Banded’ snowstorm brings dusting in Chicago
Pedestrians cross State Street in the Loop, as snow falls in the Chicago area on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Pedestrians cross State Street in the Loop during Friday’s snowfall.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A snowstorm along the Wisconsin border on Friday brought the first measurable snowfall to Chicago in a month.

Although the total accumulation measured at O’Hare International Airport was just an inch, up to 9 inches was dumped in the Rockford area and around 6 inches fell in McHenry and Lake counties, the National Weather Service said.

Those are the effects of what are known as "banded" snowstorms – long, thin storms caused by instability in the atmosphere and rapidly changing temperatures over a short distance, said Mark Ratzer, a meteorologist for the weather service.

“It’s able to produce this banded snow where it can be quite intense in a narrow access, but you go 30 or 40 miles on either side of it and you get much lighter amounts or in some cases even nothing,” Ratzer said.

An ATV rider travels through the fresh snow at the Lakewood Dog Exercise Area Friday near Wauconda. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Though snowfall was light in the immediate Chicago area, it was heaver across the northern suburgs and closer to Wisconsin. Here, an ATV rider travels through the fresh snow at the Lakewood Dog Exercise Area Friday near Wauconda.

Brian Hill/Daily Herald

Friday’s snowfall comes after a rather mild winter, including the warmest February on record in Chicago.

It was the first time in March that at least 1 inch of snow was measured in the city. In all, Chicago has seen about 2.15 inches of snow this month. That's not even halfway to the monthly average for March — 5.5 inches.

Feb. 23 was the last time at least 1 inch of snow fell in Chicago, and the last snow before then fell on Jan. 19, according to the weather service.

No additional accumulation was anticipated Friday night, but lake-effect snow wasn’t being ruled out in the city.

Pedestrians cross the Dearborn Street bridge downtown amidst Friday’s snowfall.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“It’ll wind down early (Saturday morning) and then shift into northwest Indiana and just kind of fall apart,” Ratzer said. “It looks like we’ll probably be dry here for the most part through the weekend.”

But that weather system was still expected to usher in hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan. Winds could cause up to 8-foot waves, prompting the weather service to issue a small craft advisory on the lake, in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The high temperature forecast for Saturday is 35 degrees, with temperatures expected to rise to 46 degrees Sunday and 57 degrees Monday, according to the weather service.

A group of people cross East Randolph Street at North State Street in The Loop, as snow falls in the Chicago area, Friday, March 22, 2024.

Pedestrians cross Randolph Street at State Street in The Loop, as snow falls in the Chicago area, Friday, March 22, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Mail ballots trickling in narrow Burke’s lead over Harris in Cook County state’s attorney race
Ex-Ald. Ed Burke retires as a lawyer after the state’s highest court failed to pull his law license
MCA recognizes worker union
Basketball coaches remember man killed in shootout with Chicago police: ‘He let you know he had your back’
Feds say crucial witness against Michael Madigan gave false answer while trying to buy gun
Luis Herrera, flair bartender who worked at River North clubs to support his family in Mexico, dead at 57
The Latest
The spotted lanternfly has swarmed up and down the East Coast. It’s likely only a matter of time before the invasive creature arrives in Illinois, insect experts say.
Columnists
Colorful spotted lanternfly just one more thing to make us see red
Now that spring has officially sprung, come concerns the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly, a colorful leafhopper from China, is expected to add to our troubles. The invasive pest damage fruit, ornamental and woody trees by draining them of their health, causing stress and depriving them of their vitality.
By Michael Sneed
 
SOLDIERFIELD-031224-11.jpg
Bears
New Bears lakefront stadium could come with hotel, sports museum — and $1B campus revamp
As the team shifts focus from Arlington Heights to a new stadium south of Soldier Field, its proposals seek major infrastructure upgrades around the Museum Campus.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
The Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.
News
MCA recognizes worker union
The employees last month announced they had unionized as the Museum of Contemporary Art Workers United.
By David Struett
 
IMG_3837.jpg
Crime
Basketball coaches remember man killed in shootout with Chicago police: ‘He let you know he had your back’
Dexter Reed, 26, was fatally shot after a shootout that wounded a Chicago police officer Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Fidel Marquez, former ComEd senior vice president of governmental and external affairs.
ComEd bribery trial
Feds say crucial witness against Michael Madigan gave false answer while trying to buy gun
Fidel Marquez did not succeed in purchasing the firearm, and no criminal charges appear to have been filed against him. Prosecutors confirmed earlier this week that he is expected to testify at the trial of ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan.
By Jon Seidel
 