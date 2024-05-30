The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Weather News Chicago

Northern lights could be visible again in Chicago, but less illuminating than last display

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a moderate geomagnetic storm late Friday night and early Saturday.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Northern lights could be visible again in Chicago, but less illuminating than last display
The Northern Lights as seen from Astor and North Avenue on May 10, 2024.

The Northern Lights as seen from Astor and North Avenue on May 10, 2024.

Courtesy of JoAnn Seagren

The sunspot cluster that illuminated the Chicago area’s sky with the aurora borealis three weeks ago will return this weekend, but the prospect of seeing the northern lights in the city this time remains hazy.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a moderate geomagnetic storm in the Northern Hemisphere late Friday night and early Saturday, causing the aurora borealis to stretch farther south than usual again, possibly just reaching the edge of northern Illinois.

The solar storm isn’t expected to create as flashy of a display as the aurora borealis seen across the Chicago area three weeks ago.

Related

A category G2, or moderate activity, storm watch was issued for this weekend. In early May, NOAA issued a G4 watch for severe activity, but the storm resulted in G5 levels, or extreme activity, which is the top of the scale, according to NOAA.

“It’s not unusual for a sunspot cluster with the intense complexity of this one to maintain strength for weeks on end,” said NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center spokesperson Erica Cei. “The reason we’re seeing a return of activity now is because the sunspot cluster responsible for the early May activity has rotated back into Earth view. The sun’s rotation takes about 27 days.”

The Space Weather Prediction Center said the aurora borealis may be visible in northern Midwest states between Idaho and New York.

An aurora borealis forecast can be viewed at swpc.noaa.gov.

The northern lights, which are happening nearly constantly at both polar regions of the planet, are caused when coronal mass ejections of solar material from the sun reach Earth’s magnetic field, causing a geomagnetic storm. The neon lights are produced by collisions between the solar material and atoms and molecules of Earth’s upper atmosphere.

Next Up In News
Cicada-infused Malört shots are all the buzz at Lombard brewpub
Regulators reject Peoples Gas bid for more pipeline replacement funding
Alderperson defends decision to stop sending automatic crime alerts to residents of her North Side ward
Email hack may have exposed University of Chicago Medical Center patient information
Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Family of man killed by Elk Grove Village police files wrongful-death lawsuit
The Latest
Matt Rife will complete a four-night run at the Chicago Theatre on Sunday.
Comedy
Matt Rife postpones Chicago Theatre shows, citing 'extreme exhaustion symptoms'
Comedian had been scheduled to launch four-night run on Thursday.
By Darel Jevens
 
The Center for Care and Discovery at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Health
Email hack may have exposed University of Chicago Medical Center patient information
Unauthorized access to a ‘small number’ of workers was made between Jan. 4 and Jan. 20, potentially exposing a plethora of personal information.
By Kade Heather
 
Trump Hush Money
Politics
Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump has been convicted in his New York hush money trial, a landmark jury verdict making him the first former American president to be found guilty of felony crimes in the nation’s nearly 250-year history.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, warms up during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Saturday, May 11, 2024.
Bears
Bears will appear on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
Hell has frozen over. The Bears will be on “Hard Knocks.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Loyolavolleyball.jpg
College Sports
From Wheaton to Loyola to the Paris Olympics, volleyball stars Thomas Jaeschke and Jeff Jendryk keep rising
Such heights they’ve reached. Such shared glory. And their unlikely story only gets better.
By Steve Greenberg
 