Monday, July 15, 2024
Severe storms to hit Chicago again less than a day after 2 tornadoes spotted on South Side

The National Weather Service reported that a “complex of destructive storms across eastern Iowa” was moving toward Illinois around 7 p.m.

By  Violet Miller and Kaitlin Washburn
   
Severe thunderstorms were expected to return Monday evening, not even 24 hours after causing widespread damage late Sunday.

The National Weather Service reported that a “complex of destructive storms across eastern Iowa” was moving toward Illinois around 7 p.m. A tornado watch was also issued around 7 p.m. and will last till 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Ahead of Monday night’s storm, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago asked residents to reduce their water use. Limiting the amount of water used in a household helps prevent flooding and protects the water quality, according to the district.

The city of St. Charles also canceled its Monday city council meeting to “ensure everyone’s safety,” a spokesperson announced shortly before 5 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly 3,000 ComEd customers were dealing with power outages, according to the utility company’s outage map.

Severe storms Sunday night also led to two tornadoes touching down in Chicago during Sunday’s storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The first started near Midway International Airport at 10:31 p.m., blowing through Bronzeville with peak winds of 80mph. The strong winds moved a plane on Midway International Airport’s tarmac. At around 10:45 p.m. a Southwest aircraft, while stationary and empty, “made contact with a jet bridge,” according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Shortly after, a second EF-0 tornado formed in Englewood and blew east through Jackson Park.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications fielded 311 calls for other storm damage: 104 for water in a basement, 207 for water in the street, 231 for downed wires, 138 for damaged streetlight poles and 178 for dead traffic signals, the spoksperson said.

