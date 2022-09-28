Nootropics: what are they and why we’re hearing more about them

If you aren’t familiar with the term nootropic, you can expect to hear it more in the coming years.

Nootropics are substances that exert a beneficial effect on a person’s brain function, specifically in healthy people. Often referred to as cognitive enhancers, smart drugs, memory enhancers and brain boosters, they are intended to support mental performance.

The term nootropic stems from a chemical that meets specific conditions — enhancing memory, helping support brain function and protecting the brain with relative safety. The term is used more broadly these days and might include naturally-occurring or synthetic cognitive enhancers.

Generally, nootropics fall within two major categories: dietary supplements and drugs, both prescription medicines and over-the-counter ones.

The search for boosted brain power through natural and synthetic nootropics has expanded dramatically. Global sales for nootropics are expected to reach $6.29 billion by 2028, according to Verified Market Research.

Ingredients in nootropics include food components, herbs, botanicals, dietary ingredients and pharmaceuticals. Certain dietary supplements and ingredients contain nootropic properties.

Here’s a look at some of the most commonly consumed ingredients that might contribute a cognitive benefit:

L-theanine — Sourced naturally from green tea, L-theanine is an amino acid with a wide array of associated neurological and cognitive benefits. Studies investigating the effects of L-theanine have reported associated improvements in relaxation, increased attention performance, improved reaction time and improved sleep.

Ginkgo biloba — Ginkgo biloba is an herb that has potential benefits in improving blood flow and eye health, but much of the attention around this nootropic is that it might also exert a positive effect on cognitive function and anxiety and might be useful in stress management.

Ginseng — Ginseng is one of the oldest adaptogenic and nootropic herbs, its history dating to traditional Chinese medicine. American ginseng and Asian ginseng are the two most popular varieties of ginseng. Each is thought to be associated with immune benefits.

