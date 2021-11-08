White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel wins fifth Gold Glove Award

White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel won his fifth American League Gold Glove Award Sunday.

Keuchel is the fourth Sox pitcher to win the award, joining Jake Peavy (2012), Mark Buehrle (2009-11) and Jim Kaat (1974-75). His five Gold Gloves are second-most among active pitchers behind Zack Greinke, who has six. Keuchel won with the Astros in 2014-16 and 2018.

Keuchel, 33, was credited with a career-high 12 defensive runs saved, the most by a pitcher since Mark Buehrle’s 12 with Miami in 2012. He led major league pitchers with 41 assists and limited opponents to two stolen bases in six attempts.

Jose Berrios and Greinke were also nominated among AL pitcher.

Keuchel was 9-9 with a career-high 5.28 ERA this season and was left off the Sox’ playoff roster.

The Cardinals became the first team with five Gold Glove winners — first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, center fielder Harrison Bader and left fielder Tyler O’Neill. Arenado won his ninth Gold Glove.

The 2021 winners:

American League

P — Dallas Keuchel, Chicago

C — Sean Murphy, Oakland

1B — Yuli Gurriel, Houston

2B — Marcus Semien, Toronto

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland

SS — Carlos Correa, Astros

LF — Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City

CF — Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City

RF — Joey Gallo, Texas

National League

P — Max Fried, Atlanta

C — Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh

1B — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis

2B — Tommy Edman, St. Louis

3B — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

SS — Brandon Crawford, San Francisco

LF — Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis

CF — Harrison Bader, St. Louis.

RF — Adam Duvall, Atlanta