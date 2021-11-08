 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel wins fifth Gold Glove Award

Keuchel is the fourth Sox pitcher to win a Gold Glove, joining Jake Peavy (2012), Mark Buehrle (2009-11) and Jim Kaat (1974-75)

By Daryl Van Schouwen
White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel fields the ball and throws to first for an out on the Royals’ Whit Merrifield on Sept. 3, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
AP Photos

White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel won his fifth American League Gold Glove Award Sunday.

Keuchel is the fourth Sox pitcher to win the award, joining Jake Peavy (2012), Mark Buehrle (2009-11) and Jim Kaat (1974-75). His five Gold Gloves are second-most among active pitchers behind Zack Greinke, who has six. Keuchel won with the Astros in 2014-16 and 2018.

Keuchel, 33, was credited with a career-high 12 defensive runs saved, the most by a pitcher since Mark Buehrle’s 12 with Miami in 2012. He led major league pitchers with 41 assists and limited opponents to two stolen bases in six attempts.

Jose Berrios and Greinke were also nominated among AL pitcher.

Keuchel was 9-9 with a career-high 5.28 ERA this season and was left off the Sox’ playoff roster.

The Cardinals became the first team with five Gold Glove winners — first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, center fielder Harrison Bader and left fielder Tyler O’Neill. Arenado won his ninth Gold Glove.

The 2021 winners:

American League

P — Dallas Keuchel, Chicago

C — Sean Murphy, Oakland

1B — Yuli Gurriel, Houston

2B — Marcus Semien, Toronto

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland

SS — Carlos Correa, Astros

LF — Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City

CF — Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City

RF — Joey Gallo, Texas

National League

P — Max Fried, Atlanta

C — Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh

1B — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis

2B — Tommy Edman, St. Louis

3B — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

SS — Brandon Crawford, San Francisco

LF — Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis

CF — Harrison Bader, St. Louis.

RF — Adam Duvall, Atlanta

Next Up In White Sox

The Latest

On a hot streak, Bears kicker Cairo Santos braces for ‘challenging’ Heinz Field

Santos’ battle on home Sundays is as much against the wind and grass of Soldier Field as it is the opposing team. On Monday night, he’ll play at another difficult stadium.

By Patrick Finley

16-year-old last seen in Irving Woods believed to be in danger

Nicholas Guevara was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 3800 block of North Osage Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

SWAT standoff ends peacefully after about 7 hours in North Austin

SWAT officers took the man to Saints Mary’s and Elizabeth Medical Center for a mental evaluation after he left the building, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Man killed in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

The 26-year-old was getting into his vehicle when someone in a passing black Chrysler 300 began shooting at him, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Chicago to mark U.S. reopening to vaccinated international travelers

Raimondo has three Chicago events Monday. Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will hold a series of roundtables Monday and Tuesday in Chicago.

By Lynn Sweet