Nicky Delmonico rejoins White Sox as minor league hitting coach

The White Sox have announced their player development staff and assignments for the 2022 season under assistant general manager and director of player development Chris Getz on Wednesday.

Among the additions is former Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico, who will make his professional coaching debut as hitting coach for Advanced A Winston-Salem. Delmonico, 29, appeared in 158 career major-league games with the Sox from 2017-20.

Minor league managers include Wes Helms (AAA Charlotte), Justin Jirschele (AA Birmingham), Lorenzo Bundy (Winston-Salem), Guillermo Quiroz (Low A Kannapolis) and Patrick Leyland (Arizona Complex League White Sox). Helms, Jirschele and Quiroz return in their same posts. Leyland was bench coach with Kannapolis last season.

Bundy, a newcomer to the organization, has managed 12 seasons in the minors, most recently in the Mets system from 2020-21.

Jasmine Dunston was announced as new director of minor-league operations, replacing Grace Guerrero Zwit, who is retiring.

“I am incredibly pleased and excited about our returning coaches and instructors and how they will integrate with high quality and skilled new hires joining the organization,” Getz said in a statement. “Over the last few seasons, our system has developed numerous players whose impact culminated at the major-league level in back-to-back postseason appearances and a division title. The preparedness of our minor leaguers to fill key spots on our big-league roster is a reflection of the strong work ethic and successful programs implemented through our player development system. I am excited to see the continued growth of our young players and their impact on the 2022 season.”

Coordinators returning to the organization include Doug Sisson (field), Everett Teaford (pitching), J.R. Perdew (assistant pitching), Andy Barkett (hitting) and Ryan Johansen (assistant hitting). Ryan Newman, who managed in the Chicago system for 11 seasons, returns as the infield coordinator.