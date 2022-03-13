(Bad) postseason experience of 2021 should benefit White Sox in 2022

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Much was said about the White Sox going to school against the Astros in their 3-1 ALDS trouncing last season. Experience, everyone said, was the big difference.

Equipped to return to the postseason and perhaps deeper into it, the Sox probably learned something and took notes from a team well seasoned in playoff baseball.

“I hope so,” Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal said Sunday. “If you’re not trying to learn from your mistakes then it’s the wrong way to go about it. Only time will tell, and hopefully this year it’s a different story.”

Grandal, who played in his seventh straight postseason, didn’t take anything from it “other than the fact that we lost.”

“I’ve been going at this for seven years now, it’s kind of the same story, always seem to be falling short,” he said. “I’m still ring-hunting. Hopefully it comes in a White Sox uniform.”

The Sox got a small taste in a wild card series against the Athletics in 2020, but playing in an empty stadium just wasn’t the same for the younger players on that team.

“It was completely different,” Grandal said. “I think they got a sense and a taste of what it is to be in the postseason with fans [last year]. It was a step forward, and hopefully we continue on the trail.

“When you’ve been in it for a while, you’ve gone all the way [as the Astros have] and you’ve been in those types of situations, the stage is not too big for you,” Grandal said. “You’ve been there before. You’ve done it. You know what to do.”

Sox sign righty Velasquez

Right-hander Vince Velasquez was signed to a one-year deal, the Sox’ third area of need checked off in 24 hours. On Saturday night, right-handed reliever Joe Kelly and second baseman Josh Harrison were signed.

Valesquez, 29, who owns a 31-44 record with a 4.95 ERA over seven seasons, is a former second-round draft pick of the Astros who hasn’t improved on his first two seasons in the majors. In 2021 he was released by the Phillies after posting a 5.95 ERA over 17 starts and four relief appearances, then pitched to a 8.53 ERA with four starts for the Padres.

The Sox figure to lump Velasquez in the same group of sixth or seventh starters and long relievers with Reynaldo Lopez and Jimmy Lambert. Velasquez has demonstrated both good strikeout stuff and command issues during his career.

The Sox haven’t announced the deals, which were pending physicals. Are there more to come?

“There’s always one more move to make,” vice president Ken Williams said. “I’ve been saying that same thing for years.”

Bring on the Cubs

The official Cactus League schedule released Sunday added split-squad spring openers for the Sox against the Cubs Thursday at Camelback Ranch and Sloan Park. The spring finale is April 5 at the Padres, three days before Opening Day April 8 in Detroit.

NBC Sports Chicago is televising six of the Sox nine home spring contests, beginning with the opener against the Cubs, and March 21 (Dodgers) March 26 (Angels), March 30 (Rangers), April 1 (Athletics) and April 3 (Rockies). ESPN AM-1000 will air all nine of the Sox home games. Webcasts are TBD.

Late starts for stars

Because of the short notice after the lockout ended Thursday, Eloy Jimenez, Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito and Kendall Graveman were not present on the first official day of camp. Because of travel issues, Abreu isn’t expected till Tuesday.