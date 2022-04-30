X-rays negative on Andrew Vaughn’s hand

The White Sox actually got some good injury news.
Before Saturday’s game with the Angels, the team said x-rays on Andrew Vaughn’s right hand were negative. Vaughn, who was hit by a 93.8 mph Mike Mayers fastball during the ninth inning of Friday’s 5-1 loss, is day-to-day.
After getting hit, Vaughn was able to stay in the game to run the bases.
While it’s not great that Vaughn was hit, the last thing the Sox needed was another long-term injury. Losing Vaughn would’ve been another significant blow to a team that’s struggled through the first month of the season, entering the last game of April 7-12. In 53 at-bats, Vaughn has a .933 OPS, including a .367 on-base percentage.
This story will be updated.
