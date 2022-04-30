The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

X-rays negative on Andrew Vaughn’s hand

Vaughn, who was hit by a 93.8 mph Mike Mayers fastball during the ninth inning of Friday’s 5-1 loss, is day-to-day.

Brian Sandalow By Brian Sandalow
   
X-rays negative on Andrew Vaughn's hand
Royals_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg

It appears Andrew Vaughn avoided a major injury after getting hit with a ninth-inning pitch Friday night.

AP Photos

The White Sox actually got some good injury news.

Before Saturday’s game with the Angels, the team said x-rays on Andrew Vaughn’s right hand were negative. Vaughn, who was hit by a 93.8 mph Mike Mayers fastball during the ninth inning of Friday’s 5-1 loss, is day-to-day.

After getting hit, Vaughn was able to stay in the game to run the bases.

While it’s not great that Vaughn was hit, the last thing the Sox needed was another long-term injury. Losing Vaughn would’ve been another significant blow to a team that’s struggled through the first month of the season, entering the last game of April 7-12. In 53 at-bats, Vaughn has a .933 OPS, including a .367 on-base percentage.

This story will be updated.

