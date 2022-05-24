The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox CF Luis Robert lands on COVID-19 related injured list

Jake Burger recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox outfielder Luis Robert landed on the COVID related injured list Tuesday.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert landed on the COVID-19 related injured list Tuesday, hours before the team opened a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox.

Infielder Jake Burger was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Robert has been one of the Sox’ most productive hitters this season and has recently assumed the No. 3 spot in manager Tony La Russa’s lineup. He is batting .285/.319/.438 with a team-high six homers, three doubles, 17 RBI and 21 runs scored in 33 games.

He is second on the team in hits, RBI, runs scored, stolen bases and total bases (60).

Burger is hitting .239 with two homers, two doubles and seven RBI in 21 games with the Sox in 2022.

He is 10-for-47 (.213) with three homers and eight RBI over 13 games with Charlotte this season.


