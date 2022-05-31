The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox baserunning blunder helps Jays preserve 6-5 win

Andrew Vaughn had four hits including a homer and double

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox baserunning blunder helps Jays preserve 6-5 win
Cavan Biggio #8 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates tagging out Danny Mendick

Cavan Biggio #8 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates tagging out Danny Mendick #20 of the Chicago White Sox for a double play to end the in the fifth inning after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 caught a fly ball for an out then threw out the runner trying to advance from first to second base during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 31, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Getty

TORONTO — Andrew Vaughn tried. He really tried with four hits in a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

The White Sox’ best current hitter in a lineup missing Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez, Vaughn homered, doubled and singled his first three times up against Jays tough right-hander Kevin Gausman, keeping a short-handed team in the game against the streaking Blue Jays Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

Vaughn thought he was coming to bat with another runner on base after the Sox plated two runs in the sixth, but a baserunning gaffe put an abrupt halt to a rare offensive surge.

The Sox gave away the tying run when an apparent sacrifice fly by Yasmani Grandal brought Reese McGuire in from home. But Danny Mendick tagged up and was thrown out at second by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel before McGuire crossed the plate. Second baseman Cavan Biggio, with his back to Mendick, made a slick tag, and plate umpire Adrian Johnson emphatically waved off the run McGuire should have scored.

Vaughn collected his fourth hit, a leadoff single, in the ninth. Jose Abreu singled him to second but Jake Burger hit into a third-to-second double play, and Gavin Sheets struck out.

The Jays bullpen, after Trevor Richards served up those two in the sixth, held the Sox scoreless in the last three innings and the Jays won their sixth in row and 10th in 13 games.

The Sox (23-24) have lost four of six.

Facing the team that traded him for Zack Collins during spring training, McGuire had two hits including an RBI double and a run scored.

Mendick, taking injured shortstop Tim Anderson’s spot, doubled and singled, drove in two runs and scored a run.

Lucas Giolito served up homers to Alejandro Kirk in the Jays’ two-run second and four-run fifth, the biggest hits among eight allowed by the right-hander over 4 23 innings. Giolito walked two and struck out eight.

A man short — sort of

The Sox are playing the first two games of the Jays series one short of a full 26-man roster.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cease and reliever Kendall Graveman, who are not fully vaccinated, are on the restricted list for the series because Canada requires entrants to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry.

Because Cease pitched four-plus innings against the Cubs Sunday, the Sox can’t replace him on the active roster till Thursday. Reliever Kyle Crick filled Graveman’s spot.

This and that

Grandal batted leadoff for the 16th time in his career and struck out his first three times to the plate and finished 0-for-5, dropping his average to .163.

*Leury Garcia didn’t start because of a sore hip but said he expects to play Wednesday.

*A schedule change for the Sox series in August in Kansas City now includes a doubleheader at 3:10 p.m. on the 9th and singles games on the 10th (7:10 p.m.) and the 11th (1:10).

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox hoping Tim Anderson can return in three weeks
Baseball by the numbers: Inefficient defense stings White Sox
White Sox’ Kendall Graveman, Dylan Cease on restricted list for series in Toronto
White Sox’ top payroll producing mediocre results
White Sox walk-off victory comes at a big price
White Sox have all the baggage they need — and then some — for upcoming road trip
The Latest
Members of the Chicago Fire Department dismount the Blessed Mother statue from a firetruck in front of the newly renovated Mission of Our Lady of the Angels’ Outreach Center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The Blessed Mother statue — which serves as a memorial for the victims of the 1958 fire at Our Lady of the Angels School, where 92 children and three nuns died and hundreds were injured — was blessed and installed at the outreach center Tuesday.
Religion
Statue honoring victims of Our Lady of the Angels fire returns to site of blaze
The Blessed Mother statue was displayed at the Church of the Holy Family, 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd., since 1999. It was moved there after Our Lady of the Angels Parish School closed in 1999.
By Manny Ramos
 
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game One
Cubs
Presto! In one year, the Cubs went from a thrilling night to an unrecognizable sight
A June swoon? The Cubs already took care of it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Former CPD Supt. Terry Hillard gets shot with a paintball gun in Chatham.
Crime
Video shows ex-top cop getting walloped by paintball, collapsing to ground
SNEED EXCLUSIVE: Former CPD Supt. Terry Hillard can be seen keeling over as someone fires at him from the street while he was in his yard during the stunning attack Sunday in Chatham.
By Michael Sneed
 
merlin_103641244.jpg
Crime
Lightfoot, top cop praise police efforts after most violent Memorial Day in 5 years
Two years after Mayor Lightfoot slammed Supt. David Brown for a Memorial Day weekend “bloodbath,” her office struck a different tone — even though more people were shot this year.
By Katie AnthonyTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Piping plover Monty walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach on April 28, 2021.
Chicago
Cause of death released for beloved piping plover Monty
A necropsy revealed that Monty died from “a severe fungal respiratory infection, including laryngitis which restricted his airway,” according to a Tuesday statement from the Lincoln Park Zoo.
By Cadence Quaranta
 