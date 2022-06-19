Liam Hendriks “feeling better,” still targeting July 1 return

HOUSTON — While general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday that closer Liam Hendriks would probably be out three weeks with a flexor strain in his forearm, Hendriks is still targeting July 1, which would be a few days shy of that. Hendriks will play catch Monday for the first time since going on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, a first test after several days of treatment that has alleviated some inflammation.

Hendriks said the elbow area feels “a lot better now.”

“It’s been feeling great but the biggest step is obviously throwing,” Hendriks said Sunday. “It doesn’t matter if it hurts doing nothing. As long as it’s fine throwing I can deal with everything else.”

On the plus side, Hendriks might not have been needed since he went down. In winning four of the first five games of their current road trip, those runs were by four runs or more.

Hendriks purchased a glove for a left-hander and is fiddling around with his left-handed mechanics just to give him something to do.

“You never know,” Hendriks said with a grin. “It worked for Billy Wagner.”

Moncada unavailable

Yoan Moncada avoided the injured list for at least another day with a right hamstring issue but will be examined in Chicago Monday, manager Tony La Russa said.

“We don’t want to put him away for 10 days if it’s going to heal sooner,” La Russa said.

“He’s got something there but I’m always cautious about trying and explain it. There’s something there, but if there [could be] enough of a possibility that it’s a lighter, minor situation that with a little bit of treatment and rest it will heal.”

Moncada was hurt running out a ground ball Friday.

Haseley called up, Foster on bereavement list

Right-hander Matt Foster was placed on the Bereavement List and replaced on the active roster by outfielder Adam Haseley, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and started in right field Sunday.

A left-handed hitter, Haseley had played in five games with the Sox, going 2-for-10. At Charlotte, the Phillies’ first-round draft choice in 2017 (eighth overall) has enjoyed an offensive resurgence, hitting batting .280/.344/.482 with eight homers in 51 games at Triple-A, including a .367/.422/.658 hitting line in his last 20 games.

“Any time you get an opportunity like this, you obviously take advantage of it and give it everything you’ve got,” Haseley said.

Abreu’s bat

Jose Abreu entered Sunday hitting .345/.463/.600 with six homers, 10 doubles and 20 RBI in his last 29 games, raising his average from .197 to .267. Abreu had walked 10 times in his previous nine games, a testament to his newfound balancing selectivity and aggressiveness in RBI situations.

“I’ve been learning,” Abreu said through translator Billy Russo. “I’ve been making adjustments but trying to be more patient, because I know that they are trying to pitch me differently. It’s not easy when you’re an aggressive hitter and you try to chase every pitch that you see, I’ve been trying to be more patient, trying to be more selective.”