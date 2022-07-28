The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 28, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox righty Reynaldo Lopez lands on IL; Luis Robert begins rehab assignment

Reynaldo Lopez has a lower back strain

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox righty Reynaldo Lopez lands on IL; Luis Robert begins rehab assignment
White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez landed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a low back strain. (AP)

AP Photos

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez landed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a lower back strain.

The move is retroactive to July 25 for Lopez, who first experienced the back issue during his last appearance Saturday against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday.

The Sox also sent center fielder Luis Robert to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment Thursday. Robert went on the 10-day IL with blurred vision and lightheadedness July 22. He exited a game in Minnesota Friday during the second inning and missed the rest of the series before going on the IL.

Robert is batting .301/.334/.461 with 12 homers in 54 games.

López is 4-2 with a 2.98 ERA in 37 appearances (one start) this season. He has not allowed a home run. A corresponding roster move will be made Friday before the Sox open a three-game series against the Athletics at home.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Upgrades welcome for White Sox bullpen
Mistakes on bases, bullpen failure in ninth cost White Sox, who fall back to .500
White Sox’ Joe Kelly exits with right biceps discomfort; Lopez out with sore back
White Sox hold on to defeat Rockies
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks faces special challenges pitching in Colorado’s thin air
Jim Kaat’s induction Sunday into Hall of Fame raises questions about others’ worthiness
The Latest
Dena Natour, mother of Hadi Abultelh, watches Thursday as Myriah Deal, who says she witnessed and recorded Oak Lawn police officers beating up 17-year-old Abultelh, speak in Oak Lawn.
News
Mother says viral video shows Oak Lawn police punching her son during arrest
Police say the 17-year-old suspect had an illegal firearm and refused to follow verbal commands; a bystander says the teen did not appear to resist.
By Andy Grimm
 
LOLLADAY1_072922_3.JPG
Lollapalooza
At Lollapalooza, prevailing mood is excitement, despite health worries
As COVID-19 cases rise and monkeypox looms, fans kept their focus on Metallica and other festival draws.
By Matt Moore
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Columnists
Judas, Benedict Arnold and Donald Trump
How does our former president compare to other famous traitors?
By Neil Steinberg
 
merlin_72106915.jpg
Bears
Bears notebook: Eddie Jackson embracing leadership role
“They got rid of everybody,” the two-time Pro Bowl safety said, referring to the veterans he once looked to — Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan. Now, he’s the leader setting an example for younger players, like rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker.
By Mark Potash
 
Eduardo Martinez was 25 when he came to the United States from Guatemala on a visa and got a job making salads at an Italian restaurant in Evanston. Now he’s an executive chef of a restaurant in Palos Heights. On Thursday he became a citizen during a naturalization ceremony at Wrigley Field along with 655 other new citizens.
Chicago
Wrigley Field plays host to swearing-in ceremony of 656 new citizens
The friendly confines welcomed the nation’s newest citizens with a right field video screen that contained the word welcome in dozens of languages. Every new citizen got a free Cubs hat and picture on the field.
By Mitch Dudek
 