White Sox righty Reynaldo Lopez lands on IL; Luis Robert begins rehab assignment

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez landed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a lower back strain.

The move is retroactive to July 25 for Lopez, who first experienced the back issue during his last appearance Saturday against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday.

The Sox also sent center fielder Luis Robert to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment Thursday. Robert went on the 10-day IL with blurred vision and lightheadedness July 22. He exited a game in Minnesota Friday during the second inning and missed the rest of the series before going on the IL.

Robert is batting .301/.334/.461 with 12 homers in 54 games.

López is 4-2 with a 2.98 ERA in 37 appearances (one start) this season. He has not allowed a home run. A corresponding roster move will be made Friday before the Sox open a three-game series against the Athletics at home.