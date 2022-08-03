White Sox, Royals delayed by rain

The White Sox’ game against the Royals Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field is being delayed by rain.
The Sox lead Kansas City and starting pitcher Brady Singer 1-0 on Yoan Moncada’s two-out single in the first inning.
Lance Lynn held the Royals scoreless with two hitless innings including four strikeouts. Lance Lynn is 4-0 with a 0.99 ERA over his last four outings against Kansas City. He took a 6.42 ERA into the game.
The Sox (52-51) and Royals (41-63) split the first two games of the series.
The Latest
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans paid a security firm to prepare plans to protect statues of Christopher Columbus removed from Grant and Arrigo parks two years ago amid protests. Recommendations include cameras, motion detectors and 24-hour guards.
Coach Matt Eberflus repeated his stance that Jenkins was day-to-day, saying merely that he will “be back when he’s back.”
The claim by attorneys for former Kelly worker Derrel McDavid landed less than two weeks before Kelly is set to go on trial in Chicago’s federal court on Aug. 15.
Remember when we were told tearing down was the only way to go up? Tell that to the Dodgers.
Suspect in Highland Park massacre pleads not guilty to 117 charges. Parents say they ‘deeply regret the actions their son had taken’
Robert E. Crimo III is accused of opening fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade, killing seven people and wounding at least 48 others.