Wednesday, August 3, 2022
White Sox, Royals delayed by rain

The White Sox’ game against the Royals was halted in the second inning due to rain at Guaranteed Rate Field

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Lance Lynn pitched two scoreless innings before the rain started.

Rain delayed the White Sox game against the Royals Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox’ game against the Royals Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field is being delayed by rain.

The Sox lead Kansas City and starting pitcher Brady Singer 1-0 on Yoan Moncada’s two-out single in the first inning.

Lance Lynn held the Royals scoreless with two hitless innings including four strikeouts. Lance Lynn is 4-0 with a 0.99 ERA over his last four outings against Kansas City. He took a 6.42 ERA into the game.

The Sox (52-51) and Royals (41-63) split the first two games of the series.

