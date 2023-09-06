The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Quality start by Toussaint, three homers help White Sox snap 5-game losing streak

Vaughn, Moncada, Colas hit home runs and Andrus gets four hits as White Sox hold on for 6-4 win

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A quality start and three homers will do it almost every time.

That’s what the struggling White Sox packaged Wednesday to avoid a series sweep against the last-place Royals and halt a five-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory. Touki Toussaint pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Andrew Vaughn, Yoan Moncada and Oscar Colas went deep.

Vaughn and Moncada also homered in the Sox’ brutal 7-6 loss to the Royals the night before, in which they blew a 6-0 lead and lost on a bases-loaded balk. Vaughn had three hits and extended his career high totals in homers (18) and RBI (72), and Moncada homered for the second time right-handed this season.

Vaughn, batting .304 in his last 30 games, passed Luis Robert Jr. for the team lead in RBI.

Moncada and the left-handed hitting Colas homered against Royals lefty Tucker Davidson. Moncada is batting .386 in his last 16 games.

Elvis Andrus, a late replacement for shortstop Tim Anderson, had the 18th four-hit game of his career and is batting .418 in his last 15 games.

Toussaint struck out six and walked three, posting the Sox’ first quality start since Mike Clevinger beat the Athletics on Aug. 27.

Aaron Bummer walked the leadoff batter in the eighth and allowed a pinch homer to Edward Olivares, making things dicey for the Sox, who improved to 54-86 as they try to avoid 100 losses with 22 games remaining.

Andrew Benintendi had an RBI single in the ninth and Bryan Shaw pitched the ninth for his second save after Gregory Santos recorded two outs in the eighth.

Kopech’s start TBD

Sox probable starters for the weekend series in Detroit list Saturday as TBD in Michael Kopech’s turn. Kopech (5.31 ERA) has walked 31 batters and allowed 24 earned runs in his last 28 13 innings over seven starts. He was pulled from his start Sunday after recording just five outs and walking five batters.

“We’re still in the process of communicating, not with Kopech, but as an organization, to see what we’re going to do,” Grifol said. “Why? That’s going to stay internal.”

If Kopech doesn’t start, it wasn’t made clear if he would be pushed back, rested or pitch from the bullpen, from where he worked during the 2021 season.

One option to fill Kopech’s spot Saturday is right-hander Luis Patino, who pitched four scoreless relief innings against the Tigers Saturday.

Patino’s Sox connection

Patino, who is from Colombia, said former Sox lefty Jose Quintana — also from Colombia — is “like a father for me.”

“He was very happy when he heard about the trade,” Patino, 23, said. “He told me people here will be fair and give me a fair chance. He was very happy for me. For me, it’s an honor to continue that legacy he started with the White Sox, and not just him but with Luis Sierra, he’s a fellow Colombian. His parents tutored me when I was a young player back in Colombia. It’s like family.”

Patino was acquired at the trade deadline from the Rays for cash.

Anderson scratched with stiff neck

Anderson was a late scratch with neck stiffness. Andrus started at shortstop and led off in his place.

Anderson was also scratched from a game against the Cubs with a stiff neck on Aug. 15.

This and that

Catcher Seby Zavala, who was designated for assignment by the Sox, was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks.

*Left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment for Double-A Birmingham.

