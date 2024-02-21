Prelander Berroa’s “electric” stuff leaves impressions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Right-hander Prelander Berroa, acquired from the Mariners along with outfielder Zach DeLoach and the 69th pick in the 2024 draft for right-hander Gregory Santos, left an impression on Mariners manager Scott Servais last spring.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Prelander Berroa participates in spring training baseball workouts at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP) Ashley Landis/AP Photos

He left an impression on manager Pedro Grifol, who called Berroa's live batting practice session Wednesday "really, really impressive."

“Berroa is electric,” Servais told the Sun-Times Tuesday. “It is some kind of fastball-slider combination. And he’s a really good person. Love the kid.”

Berroa, 23, who made two scoreless appearances with three strikeouts and three walks for the Mariners last season, has a chance to make the Opening Day bullpen. At Double-A Arkansas, he posted a 2.89 ERA with 101 strikeouts and 39 walks in 65 1/3 innings.

“It’s ‘can he control the strike zone, will he throw enough strikes?’ ’’ Servais said. “And eventually he will. Because he’s young. And he’ll make the adjustment there. A lot of upside in that player.”

Berroa said the trade took him by surprise. But new teammates and staff have left him feeling comfortable and “welcomed.”

Berroa, who has featured 100-mph velocity, said he worked on a changeup in the offseason, and he’s working on command this spring.

“My focus is on hitting the mitt, with an emphasis on keep the ball down, because my pitches tend to rise a little bit,” he said through translator Billy Russo.

Santos, who ended the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation, was viewed as the Sox’ top closer candidate this season. He came to camp with a minor lat strain and will begin his throwing program in a few days.

“He’s doing fine, we’re slow playing it,” Servais said. “He’s got great stuff. I’m anxious to see him pitch.”



DeLoach disciplined

A left-handed hitting outfielder, DeLoach is an intelligent player who controls the strike zone “extremely well,” Servais said, and doesn’t chase out of the zone.

“If you have a good swing, a little power and don’t chase you should be a productive major league hitter,” Servais said. “And I think he will be.”

Defensively, DeLoach “will be fine,” Servais said. “He throws to the right base, understands the game.”



Fletcher with inside track

DeLoach (.286/.387/.481, 23 homers, 30 doubles in 138 Triple-A games) is on the right field depth chart, but Dominic Fletcher, acquired from the Diamondbacks for pitching prospect Cristian Menia the same day, “has a leg up” on the competition, general manager Chris Getz said.

This and that



The first reported serious medical issue of spring training fell on right-hander Edgar Navarro, who needs Tommy John surgery. Navarro pitched 8 2/3 innings in eight games last season, allowing seven runs.

*General manager Chris Getz suggested the Sox might be done making moves. “We’re focused with the group we have right now,” he said. “If something pops up that makes sense, we’ll do that. But at this point, we feel comfortable with the group we have.”

*Grifol, oozing positivity in the first days of camp -- or perhaps doing what he can to hype trade value -- called Dylan Cease’s live batting practice “absolutely incredible. Velocity was really high, as sharp as you can possibly be. Presence.”

*Grifol has talked about “playing fast” during camp. Turns out it applies to an acronym that stands for a fearless, aggressive, selfless and technically sound he wants from players.