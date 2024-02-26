The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024
White Sox Brandon Johnson Politics

Gov. Pritzker says he’s ‘reluctant’ to help subsidize White Sox stadium in South Loop

The Democratic governor also said a new $1.2 billion South Loop stadium isn’t high on his priority list. “The idea of taking taxpayer dollars and subsidizing the building of a stadium as opposed to, for example, subsidizing the building of a birthing center, just to give the example, does not seem like the stadium ought to have higher priority.”

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Gov. Pritzker says he’s ‘reluctant’ to help subsidize White Sox stadium in South Loop
GOVMATERNALHEALTH-022724-07.JPG

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday said a new $1.2 billion White Sox ballpark in the South Loop isn’t high on his priority list.

Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday said he is “reluctant” to provide public subsidies for a new $1.2 billion White Sox ballpark in the South Loop unless he’s assured taxpayers will see a long-term benefit.

The Democratic governor also said the new stadium isn’t high on his priority list. His comments came days after Mayor Brandon Johnson appeared to be receptive to a new stadium — saying “everything is on the table here.”

“I start out really reluctant … unless a case is made that the investment yields a long-term return for the taxpayers that we can justify in some way,” Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference. “I haven’t seen that yet.”

Publicly, and repeatedly, Pritzker has avowed his distaste for public subsidies for stadiums, for both the Bears and the White Sox. But he and his team have yet to meet with proposed developers Related Midwest, or Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf. Reinsdorf met with legislative leaders in separate Illinois State Capitol meetings last week.

The Sox and Related Midwest want to draw on several funding sources that back bonds issued by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority to begin development on a vacant 62-acre site parcel at Roosevelt and Clark, known as “the 78.” That includes a tax increment financing district to bankroll infrastructure improvements needed to ready the site; the 2% hotel tax increase used to renovate Soldier Field; and a new sales tax overlay district that would require the city and state to forgo sales tax revenue generated within the boundaries of the project.

But Pritzker said he has not been directly asked for the reported $1 billion in public money that Reinsdorf is seeking, at least not yet.

“The information that we’ve gotten so far is still very limited,” Pritzker said. “How the taxpayer is going to benefit from this still hasn’t been put forward to us. It’s just what the need is. And of course, I think the pictures that we’ve all seen, the drawings anyway in the newspaper, all look terrific. But again, that’s not enough to make a priority, in my view for Springfield."

Pritzker took it a step further and compared the needs of a new stadium to that of a birthing center, saying “taxpayers’ dollars are precious.” The governor visited the center to highlight his budget’s prioritization of maternal health care needs. Pritzker last week unveiled a $52.7 billion budget that included $181.7 million to continue to care for newly arriving migrants and $23 million for maternal health care, among other priorities.

“The idea of taking taxpayer dollars and subsidizing the building of a stadium as opposed to, for example, subsidizing the building of a birthing center, just to give the example, does not seem like the stadium ought to have higher priority,” Pritzker said.

Last week Johnson appeared to open a door to the new stadium, saying “everything is on the table here.” But the mayor said both the developers and the White Sox know “they have to put some skin in the game.”

“As far as public dollars, we haven’t gotten into any of those specifics just yet,” Johnson said after last week’s City Council meeting. “But I will say that we’re going to explore all options. But we have to make sure that we’re doing right by the people of Chicago. ... Everything is on the table here. But again, I want to make sure there is a real commitment to public use and public benefit."

Contributing: Fran Spielman

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Solar eclipse aligned for White Sox at Guardians home opener
White Sox’ Martin Maldonado owns up to not running hard on Cactus League ground ball
White Sox offseason deals put added pressure on Gavin Sheets
Jim Thome remains passionate about roles with White Sox, family
Baseball handicapper offers some early tips on season
Turning another page, baseball games finally begin for White Sox, Pedro Grifol
The Latest
"American Conspiracy" focuses on the investigations of Danny Casolaro, a journalist who was found dead in what authorities called a suicide.
Movies and TV
‘American Conspiracy’ sheds little light on Danny Casolaro’s knotty theories
Netflix docuseries attempts to make sense of the late journalist’s investigations and the believers who pressed on with his work but doesn’t succeed with either.
By Richard Roeper
 
Meteorologist Tom Skilling prepares for his weather forecast in his office at the WGN Studios at 2501 W. Bradley Pl. on the Northwest side, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Meteorologist Tom Skilling is retiring after 45 years at WGN. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
WGN’s Tom Skilling is ‘simply a kind, wonderful human being’
With meteorologist Skilling leaving, Mother Nature might rebel and March weather could be a bear.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Kevin Korchinski
Blackhawks
Blackhawks hope Kevin Korchinski benefits long-term from February’s lessons-by-fire
Korchinski has endured a couple disastrous games this month, exposing some decision-making issues and a tendency to stop moving his feet. But the Hawks — and Korchinski’s defensive partner, Jaycob Megna — still see his sky-high potential through the ups and downs.
By Ben Pope
 
Emergency Medical Technicians work on an active member of the US Air Force who setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington over the weekend in protest of the war in Gaza, the Pentagon said Feb. 26, 2024. The man later died from his injuries.
Israel-Hamas War
US airman dies after setting himself ablaze outside Israeli Embassy in Israel-Hamas war protest
The 25-year-old airman from San Antonio, Texas, died from his injuries.
By Associated Press
 
Lyons' Nora Ezike (25) drives toward the basket against Nazareth.
High School Basketball
Monday’s girls basketball IHSA supersectional basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Sun-Times staff
 