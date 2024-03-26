The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
City Hall Chicago Sports

Ask voters about taxpayer subsidies for Bears, Sox stadiums, former Gov. Quinn says

Quinn said he will try to get an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters: “Shall the people of Chicago provide any taxpayer subsidies to the Chicago Bears or Chicago White Sox ... to build a new stadium or real estate development.”

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Ask voters about taxpayer subsidies for Bears, Sox stadiums, former Gov. Quinn says
A rendering of the interior of a proposed new stadium for the White Sox at The 78 in the South Loop.

A rendering of the interior of a proposed new stadium for the White Sox at The 78 in the South Loop.

Related Midwest/Provided

Armed with a new poll showing overwhelming opposition to taxpayer-subsidized stadiums for the Bears and White Sox, former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn is launching the political version of a goal-line stand.

Quinn plans to push for a proposed ordinance on Wednesday that would direct the City Council to put an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking Chicago voters a question similar to what he asked 448 voters in the statewide poll he paid for:

“Do you support or oppose the Chicago Bears or Chicago White Sox receiving state or local taxpayer subsidies in order to build a new stadium or real estate development?”

It could be amount to a rebuke of public funding for a Bears or Sox stadium, if the referendum results mirror the poll conducted March 13-15 by Blueprint Polling, a Democratic public opinion research firm. Quinn's poll has a margin for error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.

Nearly 66% of those surveyed oppose taxpayers subsidies, with nearly half of those people calling themselves “strongly opposed.”

Former Illinois governor Pat Quinn speaks during a press conference outside the City Clerk’s office at City Hall in the Loop before he introduced a citizen ordinance “calling for a referendum to protect the good name of Soldier Field and prevent the Mayor and others from selling name rights to soldier field,” according to a press release, Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022. Quinn proposes the prohibition of attaching a corporate name to Soldier Field, which was named as a war memorial.

Former Illinois governor Pat Quinn talks to reporters outside the City Clerk’s office at City Hall in July 2022, the day he filed to get an advisory referendum on the ballot asking voters to weigh in on selling the naming rights to Soldier Field.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Opposition to taxpayer subsidies for stadiums or the surrounding “real estate developments” was strongest among Democrats (69.6%), followed by independents (62.4%) and Republicans (61.6%), though all those numbers are within the margin of error of each other.

The strongest opposition came from voters age 50-65, with nearly three-fourths (72.8%) against. Next were those 65 and older (69%), 30 to 39 (62.6%); 40 to 49 (59.9%); and 18 to 29 (55.5%).

There was no real difference between men (65.7%) and women (65.6%respectively).

Among specific ethnic groups, the strongest opposition came from Asian-American voters (80.8%), followed by: whites (68.1%); Blacks (60.9%) and Hispanics (57.3%) .

The firm first built a sample of 348 voters from across the state, though weighted heavily toward the densely populated Chicago area, then added another 100 Chicago voters. Those polled were contacted via text messages as well as live calls to mobile phones and land lines.

The advisory referendum would have to pass the City Council's Rules Committee and then the full Council to be placed on the November ballot.

Another hurdle, however, is that Mayor Brandon Johnson could ask allies to shoot down or crowd out the stadium referendum, fearing voters will give a thumbs-down to public funding even as he negotiates with the Sox and the Bears, who want to build new stadiums in the South Loop (Sox) and along the lakefront (Bears).

But Quinn said Johnson should "want what the people of Chicago want."

“Politicians understand one language: votes at the ballot box. That’s what this is all about. It gives people of Chicago a chance at the ballot box … to send a message to the mayor and frankly to other elected officials on what the people think is appropriate when it comes to the owners of franchises," Quinn said.

"This is the best way to have open, transparent, participatory government."

More coverage of the Bears’ stadium plans

Bears considering lakefront for new stadium

Proposed Arlington Heights stadium updates

Columns and editorials

A referendum would prevent the Bears from continuing to play hide-the-ball with their ambitious plan to build a domed stadium along the lakefront at the site of the Waldron Parking Deck south of Soldier Field, the former governor said.

“It requires the Bears to tell us, 'What exactly are you talking about by demolishing Soldier Field that we just spent $660 million remodeling?'” Quinn said. “It’s very murky what they’re proposing. "

Related

The Bears say they are prepared to invest more than $2 billion in private money in a domed stadium. But experts have said the stadium could cost $500 million to $1 billion more than that, and Bears President Kevin Warren has refused to say where money for those additional construction costs would come from.

Nor has he said if tax-exempt public bonds would be used to finance the stadium, which public entity would issue those bonds, what tax would be used to back the bonds and who would be asked to pay the formidable cost of demolishing everything but the historic colonnades and war memorial at Soldier Field.

Friends of the Parks, an advocacy group that fights for lakefront preservation, recently met with Bears officials and learned that a new sports museum, a pedestrian bridge to Northerly Island and a lakefront hotel could be built in conjunction with the stadium. But the team has refused to say how those improvements, as well as a public infrastructure price tag of at least $1 billion, would be paid for.

The White Sox's financing plan for the vacant South Loop parcel known as “The 78” relies on a 35-to-40-year extension of bonds issued by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, backed by hotel taxes; part of the sales tax revenue generated within the project boundaries; and a $450 million subsidy from the tax increment financing district created to fund infrastructure improvements needed to develop the site.

New White Sox stadium coverage

Plans for stadium in South Loop’s ‘The 78'

Debate over public funding

From the Editorial Board

Columnists

Next Up In Politics
Local creators praise TikTok’s impact — but say they could find another platform if it’s banned
Flag burning IS free speech — and so is sham patriotism
CTU negotiations will feature a new battleground this year: Springfield
Mail ballots whittle O’Neill Burke’s lead over Harris in state’s attorney race for 6th straight day
2 parole officials quit after released felon allegedly stabs ex-girlfriend, kills her 11-year-old son
Chicago City Council member on hot seat over rally appearance where U.S. flag was burned
The Latest
20240313_AyannaWoods_Taylor Glascock_313.jpeg. Chicago, IL - March 13: Composer and musician Ayanna Woods poses for a portrait in her home on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. Woods is the music director and composer of the new opera, “Force”, which will premiere at the Museum of Contemporary Art on March 28. (Taylor Glascock/for WBEZ)
Music
Ayanna Woods — part of a very musical Chicago family — is taking the classical world by storm
Woods will see the fruits of one of her longest-germinating projects when “FORCE!,” a three-act opera, is staged at the Museum of Contemporary Art this weekend.
By Hannah Edgar | For WBEZ
 
Bears chairman George McCaskey takes questions from reporters.
Bears
Bears hoping to stay off ‘Hard Knocks’
Chairman George McCaskey has long opposed the Bears being on the show. This year, the NFL can compel the team to participate.
By Patrick Finley
 
Patrick Baldwin Jr.,DeMar DeRozan,Jared Butler
Bulls
Loss to Wizards just a reminder that Bulls hit rock bottom long ago
The season low point happened back at the trade deadline when the front office opted to stand pat. Now it’s time for tough decisions to be made with this roster this summer, and veteran DeMar DeRozan needs to take control of that.
By Joe Cowley
 
Screenshot 2024-03-26 at 1.10.36 PM.png
News
Local creators praise TikTok’s impact — but say they could find another platform if it’s banned
Some of the app’s successful creators in the Chicago area spoke at a TikTok-organized roundtable discussion in Lake View on Tuesday. The influencers and businesses touted why the short-form video-sharing app is important to them.
By David Struett
 
city_hall_chicago1.jpg
Editorials
It’s up to the city — not reporters — to take the lead in recouping Chicago’s unpaid bills
Calls from Sun-Times reporters Tim Novak and Mitchell Armentrout led to businesses paying $1 million they owed for traffic control services. That’s proof that the city could, if it’s willing, quickly coordinate a plan to ensure that unpaid bills are taken care of quickly.
By CST Editorial Board
 