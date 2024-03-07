Dylan Cease pleased with his velocity in second Cactus League start

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After a rare Arizona rain delay, White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease was sharp in three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Cease allowed one run and struck out five in the Sox' 8-2 Cactus League loss against the Brewers. Cease was consistently touching 96 MPH on his fastball and said he felt good about his overall outing.

"If I can live there during the season, I'll get plenty of outs," Cease said.

Cease's lone run allowed came on a hanging curve left up in the zone. Cease said the feel for the baseball affects the off-speed pitches more than usual.

"It was pretty good," Cease said of his overall performance. "I don’t think it was my sharpest, but I’m very happy throwing strikes. A start like that, if I had the same exact stuff, I would be feeling good in all my starts."

‘He can play anywhere in the infield’

White Sox shortstop/second baseman Nicky Lopez made an impressive stop in Wednesday's 12-9 Cactus League loss against the Dodgers.

Lopez's defensive prowess will help a Sox club that was second-to-last in MLB in defensive runs saved, according to Fangraphs.

“He can play anywhere in the infield and his defense is pretty reliable out there,” said White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who played two seasons with Lopez in Kansas City. “His first step is one of the strengths of his game and just the overall consistency of his routine.”

Lopez's defense made waves in the major leagues when he was in the minors. What stands out to Lopez’s teammates is his consistency on defense.

“Oh, it's huge,” infielder Mike Moustakas said of Lopez’s steadiness. “I was fortunate enough to play most of my career with [former Kansas City shortstop] Alcides Escobar — one of the best shortstops at the time — and it makes things easier with the balls he can get to."

Lopez said he meticulously approaches the defensive side, and he takes pride in his defense because he knows the pitchers are giving it their all. Though he works at his defense, a lot of the plays Lopez makes are instinctual.

“Instincts are probably half of defense,” Lopez said. “It’s knowing what you're going to do with the ball before you get there. If the ball is hit to your backhand, you know how you're going to attack it, and then also just kind of letting your talents take over as well.”

Inaugural Spring Breakout

MLB released the “Spring Breakout” rosters Thursday morning. The prospect games, which take place from Mar. 14-17, feature some of the prospects from each club. The Sox prospects play the Cubs prospects on Mar. 15 at Sloan Park.

The Sox’ projected roster includes Colson Montgomery, catcher Edgar Quero and third baseman Bryan Ramos made the roster.

Montgomery slashed .287/.456/.484 across three minor-league levels in 2023. Quero, acquired in July from the Angels, has quickly ascended the top prospects list. Ramos hit 15 home runs across two minor-league levels.

Brewers 8, Sox 2

